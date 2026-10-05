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Jim Zub & Alberto J Alburquerque Launch Omen-Bound At NYCC From Image

Jim Zub and Alberto J Alburquerque launch their new dark fantasy comic book series Omen-Bound at New York Comic Con from Image Comics

Article Summary Jim Zub and Alberto J. Alburquerque debut Omen-Bound at New York Comic Con ahead of its Image Comics launch.

A limited black-and-white Omen-Bound Preview Edition is available at NYCC while supplies last at Artist Alley tables.

Omen-Bound follows warriors and priests escorting a supernatural prisoner through the perilous Untaken Lands.

Image Comics will publish Omen-Bound #1 in March 2027, with colors by Misty Coats and letters by Marshall Dillon.

Jim Zub and Alberto J. Alburquerque is launching their new dark fantasy, Omen-Bound from Image Comics at New York Comic Con this week ahead of its main launch in March 2027. With a limited run of black and white Omen-Bound preview editions available to readers interested in a first look at the core cast of characters and perilous world of The Untaken Lands. The limited Omen-Bound Preview Edition will be available on a first come, first served basis at Artist Alley tables I-33 and A-33.

"In Omen-Bound, a skilled group of warriors and priests from a strict religious order must escort a dangerous supernatural prisoner back to their realm beyond reality, but each step closer to that goal will test them in ways they never imagined and reveal secrets about themselves and the history of their world that may save or damn them all. The story blends classic sword & sorcery elements with the intense emotional stakes of comics like The Walking Dead. It is a perfect read for longtime fantasy fans and new readers alike, with soaring artwork that follows a fated journey filled with epic action and unexpected twists."

"I absolutely love writing stories in the many fantasy realms that sparked my imagination as a kid," said Jim Zub. "But I've always had concepts that didn't fit there, other themes I wanted to explore and new characters I wanted to put through the wringer, so it's time to bring those ideas to life. Getting the chance to return to Image and team up with Alberto, colorist Misty Coats, and letterer Marshall Dillon on this epic quest feels like both a homecoming and the start of something special."

Alberto J. Alburquerque added "When Jim said he had a new project he was developing, I was in from the start. When he said what it was about and sent me his first notes, I knew I'd hit the jackpot. This is a true passion project and I'm giving it my all on every page!"

Omen-Bound #1 will be available at comic book shops in March 2027 from Image Comics.

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