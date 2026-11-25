Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Golden Years, Jack Herbert, keith champagne, kevin maguire, Michael Katz, Netho Diaz, New Pain, Philbo

JLI's Kevin Maguire Teams With X-Men's Netho Diaz On Golden Years

JLI's Kevin Maguire teams with X-Men's Netho Diaz on the new Golden Years superhero comic series, starting next month

Article Summary Kevin Maguire teams with Netho Diaz on Golden Years, a five-issue superhero series from New Pain Productions.

Michael Katz writes Captain Future’s story as a 1950s hero wakes in the present, forgotten by the world but not foes.

Maguire draws covers and flashbacks, while Jack Herbert handles issues 1-2 and Netho Diaz powers issues 3-5.

Golden Years #1 arrives December 16, 2026 via Philbo Distribution, with monthly issues following into 2027.

Independent publisher New Pain Productions has announced Golden Years, a five-issue series pairing Justice League International artist Kevin Maguire, after recent comments about moving away from DC Comics work, with X-Men and Daredevil artist Netho Diaz, as well as writer Michael Katz and artist Jack Herbert. Michael Katz said, "Working with these artists was amazing. Everyone knows Kevin Maguire and how great he is at drawing expressive characters. He handles covers and flashback pages for each issue. Jack Herbert is an industry mainstay who I think shows his best work ever in the first two issues. Netho Diaz and his high-energy artwork round out issues 3 to 5, and this project actually got him discovered by Marvel Comics!" It just took a little longer to come out than the current DNX X-Men crossover event…

Golden Years follows a superhero from the 1950s, trapped in the present day, forced to rebuild a life in a world that no longer remembers him. The book uses two visual eras to tell one story: Kevin Maguire's classic superhero styling for the character's flashbacks is contrasted with present-day sequences by Jack Herbert and Netho Diaz, visually reinforcing the gap Captain Future has to cross. Created by Strider Nolan Media and published by New Pain Productions, founded by industry mainstay Keith Champagne, the company has assembled a lineup of veteran and legendary creators, including Doug Mahnke, Jerry Ordway, Rich Leonardi, and Keith Williams, as well as discovering folk like Netho Diaz. Is Jack Herbert next? Retailers can order Golden Years through Philbo Distribution, the newer company filling gaps left by Diamond Comic Distribution's bankruptcy. Golden Years #1 is out on the 16th of December, with monthly issues after that.

Golden Years #1

(W) Michael Katz (A) Kevin Maguire, Jack Herbert (CA) Kevin Maguire

FIRST ISSUE! A superhero from the 1950s is trapped in the present day, forced to adapt and rebuild a lifein a world that no longer remembers him–but where his enemies do. Written by MICHAEL KATZ. Art and cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE and JACK HERBERT. $4.99 12/16/26

(W) Michael Katz (A) Kevin Maguire, Jack Herbert (CA) Kevin Maguire FIRST ISSUE! A superhero from the 1950s is trapped in the present day, forced to adapt and rebuild a lifein a world that no longer remembers him–but where his enemies do. Written by MICHAEL KATZ. Art and cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE and JACK HERBERT. $4.99 12/16/26 Golden Years #2

(W) Michael Katz (A) Kevin Maguire, Jack Herbert (CA) Kevin Maguire

2 of 5! Captain Future, a superhero from the 1950's, is trapped in the present day, forced to rebuild a life in a world that no longer remembers him. In this issue, writer MICHAEL KATZ, legendary illustrator KEVIN MAGUIRE and DC Comics artist JACK HERBERT give Captain Future a crash course in modern crime. Monthly from New Pain! $4.99 Jan 13, 2027

(W) Michael Katz (A) Kevin Maguire, Jack Herbert (CA) Kevin Maguire 2 of 5! Captain Future, a superhero from the 1950's, is trapped in the present day, forced to rebuild a life in a world that no longer remembers him. In this issue, writer MICHAEL KATZ, legendary illustrator KEVIN MAGUIRE and DC Comics artist JACK HERBERT give Captain Future a crash course in modern crime. Monthly from New Pain! $4.99 Jan 13, 2027 Golden Years #3

(W) Michael Katz (A) Kevin Maguire, Netho Diaz (CA) Kevin Maguire

Captain Future, the hero from the past trapped in the present, begins to face a series of attacks from unfamiliar modern-day supervillains. He is aided by a local hero, the Night Fox, unaware that a much larger group is out to destroy him. Art and cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE, plus Marvel Comics rising star NETHO DIAZ joins the creative team this issue and lends cinematic scale and explosive kinetic energy to the artwork. Monthly from New Pain! $4.99 February 2027

And here's a look at Netho Diaz and Kevin Maguire's artwork from that third issue…

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