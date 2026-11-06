Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Coliseum, jobwatch, midtown, scholastic, skybound, Webtoon

JobWatch: Comics Industry Positions Open For Hiring Right Now

JobWatch: Comics Industry Positions Open For Hiring Right Now... anyone fancy an application?

The comic book industry never stops needing people who are not on the cover. Editors, production folk, colourists, retail staff, translators, accountants, and even chefs…alongside the rest of the machine that actually gets the books into shops and onto screens. Here's a selection of currently open (at the time of writing) positions.

And if you are looking further afield… and fancy using your comic book culinary skills.

Chef de Cuisine – The Art of Marvel (Disneyland Paris), Chessy, France. Leads the kitchen at the 4-star Marvel-themed hotel's Italian regional cuisine restaurant. Requires at least 3 years as Chef de Cuisine, experience managing large brigades (30+), knowledge of Italian cuisine and 4-star hotel standards. Full-time permanent (CDI). French C1 and English A2 minimum.

If you have open jobs you'd like to list on Bleeding Cool, let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com. Just don't send applications to any of the listed jobs to me, contact the companies in question.

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