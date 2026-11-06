Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Coliseum, jobwatch, midtown, scholastic, skybound, Webtoon
JobWatch: Comics Industry Positions Open For Hiring Right Now
JobWatch: Comics Industry Positions Open For Hiring Right Now... anyone fancy an application?
The comic book industry never stops needing people who are not on the cover. Editors, production folk, colourists, retail staff, translators, accountants, and even chefs…alongside the rest of the machine that actually gets the books into shops and onto screens. Here's a selection of currently open (at the time of writing) positions.
- Assistant Production Editor, Scholastic, New York City (hybrid, minimum two days in the SoHo office). Supports ebook production, file routing, schedule tracking and Spanish-language titles. Requires 2–3 years of production editing experience. Salary: $52,000.
- Absurd Ventures, Los Angeles, expanding staff to cover comics and graphic novels.
- Editor, BOOM! Studios (Penguin Random House), remote (United States) or New York City. Acquires, develops and produces comic books and graphic novels, manages schedules and talent. Requires five-plus years of comics/graphic novel editing experience. Salary: $77,500.
- Associate Visual Designer, WEBTOON, El Segundo, California (hybrid, 2–3 days in office). Owns IP branding, key visuals, covers and marketing assets across WEBTOON services. Rate: $30–$40 per hour. Portfolio and cover letter required.
- Analyst, Royalty Reporting, Warner Bros. Discovery (DC Comics), Mexico City, Mexico. Supports the Financial Contracts Reporting team handling royalty and participation statements for talent and creators on DC Comics titles. Reviews contracts and works with Business Affairs, Legal and Editorial Administration.
- WEBTOON Editor, El Segundo, Oversee and manage a slate of WEBTOON Original series, guiding them from pitch to launch and through ongoing production $75,000 – $95,000
- Comic Book Colourist, Panda Mony Toy Brands, remote (United States or Canada). Freelance/contract colouring work. Rate: $50–$150 per page.
- Business Operations Associate, Original Publishing, VIZ Media, San Francisco (hybrid, two days onsite). Supports databases, metadata, contracts and publishing operations. Salary: $70,000–$80,000.
- Senior or Executive Editor, Original Publishing, VIZ Media, Los Angeles
- Senior Content Programming Manager, On-Platform Curation, WEBTOON, El Segundo, California. Owns series discovery and on-platform programming. Requires 7+ years experience. Salary: $125,000–$175,000.
- Video Content Editor, ReedPop, Norwalk, Connecticut (with travel to events). Edits event footage into long- and short-form content for Popverse, YouTube and other channels. Salary range: $44,500–$74,100. Portfolio required.
- Comic Artists, Writers and More, When the Silent Bird Sings, remote (Anywhere). Freelance roles including line artists, sketch artists, colorists, storyboard artists and writers. Paid, open to collaboration. No AI use permitted. Email whenthesilentbirdsings@gmail.com with portfolio and rates.
- Webtoon Design Editor, Toomics, remote (Philippines). Freelance/contract. Rate approximately $300–$320 per month.
- Jr./Sr. Comic Artist, Kooapps, Makati, Philippines. Full-time.
- English Quality Checker / Proofreader, J-Novel Club, remote (Anywhere). Freelance/contract.
- Marketing Manager, Crowdfunding, Skybound, Los Angeles, California. Full-time.
- Inkers and Colourists, TAG Comics, remote (Anywhere). Freelance/contract.
- Retail staff, Midtown Comics, Manhattan stores (Times Square, Grand Central, Downtown and related). Looking for passionate fans for shop-floor roles.
- Team members, Coliseum of Comics, various Florida and Texas locations. Rolling hiring for full- and part-time retail roles.
And if you are looking further afield… and fancy using your comic book culinary skills.
- Chef de Cuisine – The Art of Marvel (Disneyland Paris), Chessy, France. Leads the kitchen at the 4-star Marvel-themed hotel's Italian regional cuisine restaurant. Requires at least 3 years as Chef de Cuisine, experience managing large brigades (30+), knowledge of Italian cuisine and 4-star hotel standards. Full-time permanent (CDI). French C1 and English A2 minimum.
If you have open jobs you'd like to list on Bleeding Cool, let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com. Just don't send applications to any of the listed jobs to me, contact the companies in question.