Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Darcy the mail girl, joe bob briggs, monstervision

Joe Bob Briggs & Darcy The Mail Girl Launch New Comic, MonsterVision

Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy The Mail Girl launch a new comic, MonsterVision, by David Allone and Edu Menna from Dynamite

Article Summary Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy The Mail Girl launch MonsterVision, a new Dynamite comic arriving this December.

MonsterVision is written by David Avallone, with art by Edu Menna, blending horror comedy, pulp, and camp.

The series sends Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy The Mail Girl on a Texas-style monster hunt packed with B-movie nods.

Dynamite says Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy The Mail Girl bring a devoted fanbase to a comic full of horror-host fun.

Nick Barrucci, CEO of Dynamite Entertainment, tells me, "Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl have a huge, dedicated audience, and we're excited to be working with them, creating cool comics, and bringing a new fan base to comic retailers! The new series is called Monster Vision!" It's written by David Allone and drawn by Edu Menna. "I'm ecstatic to be working with Dynamite!" Darcy said. "I've been a genuine fan of theirs for decades, so having the opportunity to create something with a company whose work I truly love feels incredibly special."

"Grab a cold one, pull up a lawn chair, and get ready for some Texas-style horror comedy antics! Dynamite proudly presents MonsterVision, a brand-new comic book series launching this December starring drive-in icons Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl. The beloved genre host and his kick-ass co-star invite readers along on a deep-fried, monster-hunting adventure filled with B-movie horror, endless Easter eggs, and a game-changing revelation that will turn their classic dynamic on its head. Writer David Avallone brings his horror-host expertise from Elvira: Mistress of the Dark to these brand-new MonsterVision adventures. His deep knowledge and love for all things pulp, camp, and macabre are the perfect match for the Lone Star State's most esteemed critic of schlock and screams. Avallone is joined for this artistic road trip through rodeo country by artist Edu Menna. He's no stranger to capturing monsters and real life horror, with credits on comics starring Alice Cooper, KISS, and Vampirella. The pair are collaborating to bring the ultimate toast to B-movie madness, with parodies of classic horror films and a celebration of the life and career of Joe Bob Briggs and his own special mythos."

"Joe Bob looks like he'd be perfectly comfortable starring in a Western: he's square-jawed, handsome and tall, but he channels that into something subversive," said writer David Avallone. "That's something I can easily understand and get into." With covers by Darcy, Dave Acosta, Kewber Baal and Robert Hack and a special edition of Acosta's cover signed by Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy. Joe Bob Briggs is a celebrated film critic, writer, actor, comic performer, and one of the world's foremost horror hosts. He is known for Joe Bob's Drive-In Theater on The Movie Channel from 1986 to 1996, the TNT series MonsterVision from 1996 to 2000, and The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs beginning in 2018 on Shudder/AMC. Now, his unique approach to film, comedy, and horror comes to comics!

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