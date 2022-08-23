Joe Quesada's New Non-Marvel Project Is "Amazing Comics"

Joe Quesada became known in the 1990s for his work on Valiant titles, before moving to Marvel and DC with comics such as Batman: Sword of Azrael and X-Factor, before forming his own company, Event Comics with Jimmy Palmiotti to publish his own comics, including Ash. In 1998, Joe Quesada joined Palmiotti as an editor of Marvel Comics' Marvel Knights line, before becoming editor-in-chief of Marvel in 2000. He was named Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment in 2010, re-titled executive vice president and creative director in October 2019 when Kevin Feige took the CCO role. And the end of May 2022, he announced he was leaving Marvel,

He said "I won't ever be too far away, cheering my Marvel family on and contributing from time to time, including something I'm thrilled about for later this year. I also have several insanely cool projects of my own that you'll be hearing about in the coming months, including a short indie film I'm writing and directing. Stay tuned!… My family and I want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Without your love and support, we wouldn't have been able to go on this crazy adventure, and I hope you join us on our next one. I promise you it's going to be AMAZING!"

He did promise it would be AMAZING and he is a man of his word. Quesada has trademarked Amazing Comics for "Coloring books; Comic books; Comic strips; Posters; publications namely, printed periodicals in the field of comic book stories and artwork; Printed visuals in the nature of comic book stories and artwork; Series of fiction books; Stickers; Trading cards. Apparel, namely, t-shirts, shirts, shorts, pants, sweatshirts, sweatpants, hats, shoes, jackets, underwear, socks, and belts"

As well as "ESTABLISHED IN YOUR IMAGINATION", "EST. IN YOUR IMAGINATION" and "JOE QUESADA" as trademarks for the same. I wonder what it could be??



