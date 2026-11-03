Posted in: Comics | Tagged: john byrne, newlitg

John Byrne: Days Of Future Past in The Daily LITG, 3rd November, 2026

John Byrne's personal and work life made headlines yesterday, and was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary John Byrne: Days Of Future Past leads the Daily LITG after his X-Men: Elsewhen Vol 2 update and surgery news topped reads.

Today’s rundown tracks Bleeding Cool’s biggest stories, from Chip Zdarsky and Avengers #1 to Doctor Who and Batman.

John Byrne headlines a wider pop culture mix, with comics, TV, games, collectibles, and sales chart stories all in play.

The Daily LITG also revisits eight years of past trending stories and rounds up comic book industry birthdays for November 3.

John Byrne's personal and work life made headlines yesterday and was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

John Byrne: Days Of Future Past on Bleeding Cool

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Slow Horses Slow Burn

LITG two years ago, Rafael Albuquerque, Originally The Absolute Superman Artist

LITG three years ago, Elon Musk and South Park

LITG four years ago, Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel

LITG five years ago, Doctor Who- And How Many?

LITG six years ago, Blink

LITG seven years ago, Keanu Reeves returned as John Constantine, in the comics.

And Adam Kubert made a stand.

LITG eight years ago, there were a lot more Batman Damneds out there

And Heroes In Crisis was changing…

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic store owner Steve Unverferth .

. Tom Lyle , artist on Starman and Robin and comic book teacher.

, artist on Starman and Robin and comic book teacher. Sketch card artist John Jax Jackman .

. Sharon Wright , comic book writer on The Warlord, Black Canary, and Green Arrow.

, comic book writer on The Warlord, Black Canary, and Green Arrow. Former director of Caliber Comics, Wayne Markley .

. Comic book writer for Panini, Pepe Caldelas .

. Comic book reviewer William Gatevackes.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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