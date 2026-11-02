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John Byrne: Good News And Bad News, X-Men: Elsewhen Vol 2 And Surgery

John Byrne: Good News and Bad News with X-Men: Elsewhen Vol 2 next summer, and surgery this past month

Article Summary John Byrne shares health update after bladder and prostate surgery, thanking fans while keeping his trademark black humor.

Good news: X-Men: Elsewhen Vol 2 by John Byrne is set for June 2027 from Abrams' Marvel Arts imprint.

Volume 2, From the Stars He Comes, escalates Jean Grey's Phoenix saga with the Shi'ar, Avengers, and Silver Surfer.

X-Men: Elsewhen Vol 1 remains a fast-selling hit, with new printings and a French edition launching this week.

Good news, bad news time. Which would you prefer first? Bad news? Okay. Comic book industry legend John Byrne has been in and out of the hospital these past few weeks, with surgery for bladder and prostate issues. He posts to his forums after good wishes and suggestions from readers. "I wish it WAS bionic! Unfortunately, this is my natural biology being past warranty… But, honestly, I don't think "getting well" is a real scenario. I have a sinking feeling that this routine is a rest-of-my-life situation." But he does keep a sense of black humour about the whole thing. "Y'know what's the worst of it? The pain in my tailbone after three days in bed!!" Feel free to pop by with well wishes and appreciation.

Because this also comes at the same time that Abrams has dropped details on the second volume of X-Men: Elsewhen, being published from their MarvelArts imprint, part of Abrams ComicArts. The same publisher which published the first volume of his X-Men fanfiction this summer. Written and drawn over years and posted to his message board as a "what if" bit of fun showing where he might have taken the X-Men, as well as the different origins he may have given some of them. Marvel's C.B. Cebulski and IDW's Chris Ryall found a publishing home for the first volume at Abrams in June this year. Which then sold out fast, with multiple printings. And at Lucca Comics and Games this weekend, publisher Huginn Muninn were promoting the French-language edition, out this week. Here are the details for volume 2, out in June next year…

X-Men: Elsewhen (Volume 2 of 3): From the Stars He Comes (Marvel Arts) by John Byrne Hardcover

The national bestseller by legendary comic book creator John Byrne continues with volume 2, where the mysteries surrounding the Phoenix Force's connection to Jean Grey leads to catastrophic and reality-altering consequences. Following the national bestselling first book in the X-Men: Elsewhen trilogy, volume 2 continues to raise the stakes after a fierce assault from a horde of Sentinels and a mysterious meteor unleash the wrath of the mighty Phoenix Force! Desperate to contain the unadulterated power of the Phoenix Force, the X-Men are pit against the Shi'ar in a fight that will determine the fate of Jean Grey with the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and even the Silver Surfer entering the fray. Committed to minimizing damage and rescuing their beloved Jean, the X-Men take action, but will their efforts be enough to handle the cosmic consequences of the Phoenix Force's onslaught? X-Men: Elsewhen is a three-volume graphic novel series in the Marvel Arts line that sees the return of acclaimed X-Men artist Byrne decades after his last work on the series. Byrne has written and penciled every page and inked multiple chapters, all of which pick up the story from where his first go-round ended, taking this beloved lineup of characters―and his fans―in exciting new directions. $20.99 June 1, 2027

And here's how the first volume looks in its current printing.

X-Men: Elsewhen (Volume 1 of 3): A Graphic Novel (Marvel Arts) by John Byrne (New Edition)

Legendary comic book creator John Byrne returns to the title he first drew 50 years ago, Uncanny X-Men, with this one-of-a-kind new graphic novel trilogy, X-Men: Elsewhen. This three-volume graphic novel series picks up the story from Byrne's original run, taking the characters in new and unexpected directions. In Volume 1 of X-Men: Elsewhen, a national bestseller, the Dark Phoenix Saga is over and Phoenix is . . . alive?! Diverging from the epic finale of the original storyline from 1984, X-Men: Elsewhen presents a universe where Jean Grey's powers and intellect have been greatly reduced, and from there, everything you thought you know about the X-Men is forever changed. John Byrne's monumental return to the X-Men heads in entirely new and surprising directions, as the X-Men head back to the Savage Land, face their climactic adventure with the Sentinels, and contend with special guest–stars such as the Avengers and the Fantastic Four along the way. X-Men: Elsewhen is a three-volume graphic novel series in the Marvel Arts line that sees the return of acclaimed X-Men artist Byrne decades after his last work on the series. Byrne has written and penciled every page and inked multiple chapters, all of which pick up the story from where his first go–round ended, taking this beloved lineup of characters―and his fans―in exciting new directions. $39.99 June 23rd, 2026

And then in French…

X-Men Elsewhen T1 by John Byrne

Le légendaire créateur de comics JOHN BYRNE est de retour auprès des personnages dont il a guidé les aventures vers les sommets de l'excellence artistique il y a près de cinquante ans ! X-Men Elsewhen : Volume 1 est le premier tome d'une trilogie de nouvelles aventures des X-Men, écrites et dessinées par ce créateur lauréat de nombreux prix Eisner. Mais il ne s'agit pas seulement d'un retour à la série qu'il a contribué à rendre célèbre grâce à des récits emblématiques et influents tels que « La Saga du Phénix Noir » et « Futur antérieur » : c'est aussi une histoire unique en son genre, sans équivalent. Avec X-Men Elsewhen, John Byrne reprend non seulement les rênes des aventures de Wolverine, Tornade, Colossus, Diablo et Kitty Pryde ― rejoints par des invités de marque tels que les Avengers, les Quatre Fantastiques et Spider-Man ― mais il le fait en reprenant exactement là où il s'était arrêté il y a plusieurs décennies. Elsewhen imagine un univers d'histoires dans lequel Byrne n'aurait jamais quitté la série en 1980, avec toutefois une différence majeure qui change tout ce qui suit : ici, Jean Grey ne s'est pas sacrifiée pour le bien de l'univers. Au contraire, elle a survécu à son expérience en tant que Phénix Noir, et ni elle, ni son équipe, ni l'univers Marvel ne seront plus jamais les mêmes. 6 Nov. 2026 €32

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