Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: abrams, fanfix, john byrne, X-Men Elsewhen

John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen #1 Sells From $80 To $100 On eBay

John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen #1 sells multiple copies from $80 to $100 on eBay

Article Summary John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen #1 is already selling on eBay for $80 to $100, far above its $39.99 cover price.

Marvel and Abrams brought Byrne's long-running X-Men: Elsewhen fanfic to print after the original online project began in 2018.

The first 25,000-copy print run sold through fast, with a second printing planned as Amazon stock quickly dried up.

Elsewhen demand is also boosting prices for classic John Byrne X-Men books, including Dark Phoenix and key back issues.

Bleeding Cool broke the news that Marvel would "kinda" be publishing all of John Byrne's thirty-two issues of X-Men facfic, starting with X-Men Elsewhen Vol 1, from the Marvel Arts graphic novel line from Abrams. Back in 2018, John Byrne began work on a new X-Men comic book – but just for himself and his fans. It was called X-Men: Elsewhen. And the idea was that it would pick up from the moment John Byrne left the X-Men comic book and follow how he might have written and drawn it if he had his druthers. And he wrote and drew quite a lot of it, for free, posted in lettered pencils online, on the Fan Fic section of the Byrne Robotics Forum. One of the few comic creator-focused message boards still going, he even let some of his fans have a go at inking it if they wanted.

As C.B. Cebulski was made Editor-In-Chief of Marvel Comics, there was talk of Marvel approaching John to publish it officially. However, for reasons that John Byrne seems unwilling to discuss, that did not. He wrote, "Let loose the dogs of war! (And no speculation on why I decided not to take this to Marvel.)" And the story continued, month in, month out, including a very different origin of Wolverine, as Byrne would have had it. Eventually, it all came together with Abrams Marvel Comics art line.

It sold through its first print run of 25,000 to comic book stores fast, even before it was published. And as a second printing is being prepared, some folk can't wait, so the $39.99 hardcover has been repeatedly selling on eBay for $ 79.99 plus postage. With some copies selling for as much as $90 or $100.… quite a few for a hundred dollars it seems… After all, Amazon.com is all out, and through Amazon.co.uk have a few copies you'll have to wait six weeks for a copy.

It has also drawn a spotlight on John Byrne's other X-Men work, with a Dark Phoenix Saga collection fetching $75, and a set of raw ungraded unslabbed X-Men #131, #133 and #135 for $200 the set.

X-Men: Elsewhen by John Byrne (Volume 1 of 3) – June 23, 2026

Legendary comic book creator John Byrne returns to the title he first drew 50 years ago, Uncanny X-Men, with this one-of-a-kind new graphic novel series, X-Men: Elsewhen. This three-volume graphic novel series picks up the story from Byrne's original run, taking the characters in new and unexpected directions

In Volume 1 of X-Men: Elsewhen, the Dark Phoenix Saga is over and Phoenix is . . . alive?!

Diverging from the epic finale of the original storyline from 1984, X-Men: Elsewhen presents a universe where Jean Grey's powers and intellect have been greatly reduced, and from there, everything you thought you know about the X-Men is forever changed.

John Byrne's monumental return to the X-Men heads in entirely new and surprising directions, as the X-Men head back to the Savage Land, face their climactic adventure with the Sentinels, and contend with special guest–stars such as the Avengers and the Fantastic Four along the way.

X-Men: Elsewhen is a three-volume graphic novel series in the Marvel Arts line that sees the return of acclaimed X-Men artist Byrne decades after his last work on the series. Byrne has written and penciled every page and inked multiple chapters, all of which pick up the story from where his first go–round ended, taking this beloved lineup of characters―and his fans―in exciting new directions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!