Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, chew, john layman, kickstarter, reboot, rob guillory

John Layman And Rob Guillory Give Us An Absolute Chew Reboot

John Layman and Rob Guillory give us an Absolute Chew reboot with Ghostbrawler on Kickstarter

John Layman and Rob Guillory, the creators of Chew, are currently Kickstarting their new comic book project, Ghostbrawler. John Layman tells me, "Are we crazy enough to reboot our own universe? Here's what we're gonna be announcing as our next Ghostbrawler Kickstarter stretch goal. For our next/upcoming Ghostbrawler stretch goal, here's the ABSOLUTE last thing you'd expect… Meet Tony Choo. Tony is a Cibopath. What's his story? Find out in an additional 12-page tale we'll be adding to each and every Ghostbrawler edition as our next stretch goal! Presenting the ULTIMATE add-on, only in the GHOSTBRAWLER Bruiser Edition, now on Kickstarter." And here's that new Absolute look for Chew…

That's right, folks. This is the cibopath, Tony Choo. Absolute Chew. Not to be confused with cibopath Tony Chu. From Chew. Or his ciboyoyant sister Toni Chu from Chu.

As for the rest of Ghostbrawler, it has raised $50,000 against a $20,000 goal, from 571 backers, with 21 days to go…

"Meet Joey Frezzini. He's a boxer. Or he used to be…. before he died. Joey's a good-hearted musclehead from the neighborhood, always unlucky, born behind the eight ball. And after an unlucky punch leaves him dead in the ring, Joey recovers with the ability to see and physically interact with ghosts and other supernatural beings. So Joey, who's never had a job that hasn't involved his fists, starts a second life as the guy to call when your house, church or graveyard is infested with pesky spirits. One call, and Joey clears out any ghostly or infernal presence the only way he knows: With Muscles and Knuckles. But jobs like this don't pay well, and Joey has outstanding debt to impatient local mobsters. He's also got woman troubles, an overbearing (and very dead) mother, territorial occultists, suspicious Vatican servants, and guilt over the death of his best friend, whom he accidentally killed and desperately wants to make peace with. In advance of GHOSTBRAWLER's debut at Image Comics in 2027, we are offering backers a limited, one of a kind essential prelude to this new hard-hitting supernatural title. "

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