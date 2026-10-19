Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, indiana jones, John Rhys-Davies, lord of the rings, neil gibson, Sliders, The Lost Legion, Twisted Comics

John Rhys-Davies Writes – And Stars In – The Lost Legion Graphic Novel

The Lord Of The Rings' John Rhys-Davies writes - and stars in - The Lost Legion graphic novel from Twisted Comics out in December

John Rhys-Davies, the man who swung an axe as Gimli in The Lord of the Rings and cracked wise as Sallah across multiple Indiana Jones films, is making his comic book debut, co-writing JRD: The Lost Legion and giving his likeness to the book, with the main character being himself. John Rhys-Davies co-created the concept with Neil Gibson, the founder of the publisher Twisted Comics, known for their Black Mirror graphic novel adaptations. JRD: The Lost Legion is drawn by Sri Lankan artist Atula Siriwardane, with colours by Italian artist Agnese Pozza and lettering by Rob Jones. It is now available for pre-order as a full-colour numbered hardback that ships in December 2026, with your name printed inside if you order in time, a free entry into a Cover Cameo Raffle, and a limited run of 100 copies signed by John Rhys-Davies.

"After suffering a head injury, actor John Rhys-Davies begins slipping between the present day and ancient Rome. He must confront an impossible question – is he losing his mind, or is a mysterious figure manipulating the very fabric of his reality?"

Every pre-order automatically enters you into a free raffle for up to four Cover Cameo spots, the purchaser's likeness drawn into the modern-day crowd standing with John Rhys-Davies on the official cover, with Front Row and Middle Row cameos available as paid upgrades. There are also alternate covers, two-book sets, and exclusive loot packs with prints, stickers, postcards and bookmarks. This is being positioned as a true collector's piece: individually numbered, premium production; once the print run closes, these copies will not be available again. Signed editions are limited to 100 and priced accordingly.

John Rhys-Davies is best known for playing the dwarf Gimli in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Sallah in the Indiana Jones films, starring in the TV series Sliders, and for roles in The Living Daylights, Shōgun, and I, Claudius.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!