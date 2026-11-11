Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: 5g, future state, i am batman, jace fox, john ridley, olivier coipel, tim fox

John Ridley And Olivier Coipel Team Up Batman And Batman

John Ridley and Olivier Coipel team up Batman and Batman, Bruce Wayne and Jace Fox, in 2027 from DC Comics

Article Summary John Ridley and Olivier Coipel reunite for Batman: Reign of Assassins, a five-issue DC series launching in February 2027.

Bruce Wayne and Jace Fox finally share the spotlight as two Batmen team with Katana against a dangerous new threat.

The story revives Jace Fox after I Am Batman, reconnecting his New York Dark Knight era with the wider Batman world.

Batman: Reign of Assassins #1 hits comic shops on 17 February 2027, with standard, card-stock, and foil variants.

Back in June last year, I told you that Olivier Coipel was working on a new Batman comic book project. Well, here it is… with two Batmen! DC Comics has announced Batman: Reign of Assassins, a five-issue limited series that finally puts Bruce Wayne and Jace Fox in the same story. John Ridley and Olivier Coipel reunite for the book in February, 2027.

When mysterious forces from Jace's past converge on his present, Jace turns to Katana and Gotham City's Caped Crusader for help. The mission sends the two Batmen on a globe-spanning adventure that will require them to find common ground against a dangerous new threat. It continues the adventures of Jace Fox, who assumed the mantle of Batman and established himself as New York City's Dark Knight in I Am Batman. John Ridley and Olivier Coipel previously collaborated on I Am Batman #1.

Jace Fox began life as Timothy Fox, son of Lucius Fox, created by Len Wein and Irv Novick in Batman #313 in 1979. He largely disappeared from the books until Dan DiDio's cancelled 5G plans, which Bleeding Cool first reported would have seen a Black Batman replace Bruce Wayne. The role was originally intended for Luke Fox before switching to Tim Fox, later renamed Jace to avoid confusion with Tim Drake. After DiDio's departure, the idea was folded into Future State and the series The Next Batman: Second Son, before becoming the ongoing I Am Batman by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel, in which Jace relocated to New York and operated as its Batman. The series was cancelled and the character hasn't been around for a while. Until now.

Batman: Reign of Assassins is written by John Ridley, with art by Olivier Coipel, colours by Mat Lopes, and letters by AndWorld Design. The debut issue features a main cover by Olivier Coipel and Mat Lopes and variant covers by Dan Mora, Kyuyong Eom, and Travis Charest, along with a foil variant cover by Olivier Coipel and Mat Lopes.

The 32-page first issue of the five-issue series will be available at comic book shops on the 17th of February, 2027, for $4.99. Card-stock variant covers will be available for $5.99, with the foil variant available for $7.99.

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