Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, john romita jr, paolo rivera

John Romita Jr's Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Variant Cover: The Latest

John Romita Jr and Paolo Rivera's Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover... The Latest

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1000’s John Romita Jr./Paolo Rivera cover saga has flipped in and out repeatedly before landing as a variant.

Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man #1000 A cover is now credited to Pepe Larraz, reflecting the latest retailer listing update.

The Amazing Spider-Man #1000 changes exposed Marvel editorial tensions over approvals, appeals, and retailer communication.

A full Amazing Spider-Man #1000 variant cover lineup is now listed, including Alex Ross, Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, and more.

This Amazing Spider-Man #1000 cover by John Romita Jr and Paolo Rivera has been doing the hokey cokey for the last week. Originally, the A cover for Amazing Spider-Man #1000 was in, then out, then back in again as a double A cover, then out again, and now back in again as a variant. And exposed some editorial divides without Marvel Comics over who gets to make decisions, how those decisions are made, how they can be appealed and who it who talks to Penguin Random House. One thing everyone agrees on is that it would never have happened if Disney hadn't fired David Gabriel. So here is the A cover now, as seen on the Penguin Random House website, now correctly attributed to Pepe Larraz.

And here is one of the many variant covers, now listed, with a brand new order number…

And here's the full list

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Pepe Larraz

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Alex Ross

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Ed McGuinness Foil

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Erik Larsen Variant [1:25]

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Giuseppe Camuncoli

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Humberto Ramos

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 J. Scott Campbell

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 J. Scott Campbell Virgin [1:200]

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita Jr.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita Jr. Variant

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Lee Bermejo Amazing Visions

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Lee Bermejo Amazing Visions Virgin [1:100]

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Marcos Martin

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Mark Bagley

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Marvel Animation Spider-Man 1967 Wraparound

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Mr. Garcin

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Paco Medina Muppets

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Patrick Gleason Web-Head

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Peach Momoko & Frank Miller

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Pepe Larraz

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Ryan Stegman Ravage

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Skan Local Comic Shop Day

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Skottie Young Variant

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Steve Ditko Black And White [1:50]

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Steve Ditko

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Stuart Immonen

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Todd Nauck 4-Part Connecting Legacy

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades…RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY (Alien: Earth, Fargo, LEGION) makes his comic book debut, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title!

104 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!