Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: brad meltzer, bryan hitch, francis manapul, gary frank, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, jason fabok, lamont magee, Maytal Zchut, Peter J Tomasi

Johns, Hitch, Frank, Fabok, Tomasi, Meltzer & Manapul's Ghost Machine

Bryan Hitch, Jason Fabok, Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul, Gary Frank, Maytal Zchut, Lamont Magee, Brad Meltzer & Geoff Johns' Ghost Machine

Bryan Hitch, Jason Fabok, Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul, Gary Frank, Maytal Zchut, Lamont Magee, Brad Meltzer and Geoff Johns are launching a new comic book publisher through Image Comics, called Ghost Machine as a creator-owned and creator-shared universe of storytelling, set up by the already published Geoff Johns/Gary Frank and Bryan Hitch comics Geiger, Junkyard Joe and Redcoat. These are the four universes that make up the imprint, Ghost Machine, Rook Exodus, Family Odysseys and one more.

The new Ghost Machine will begin with November's Geiger: Ground Zero prequel series from Image Comics and then Ghost Machine #1, a 64-page anthology to introduce four shared universes in January. But first, they are giving away the Ghost Machine ashcan at New York Comic Con today at Booth #3045, and signing there en masse, from 2-3pm.

So what are the books and what are the creators. Here's a list, I think Bleeding Cool may be the first to mention the uncredited series The Soulless...

The Soulless with unknown creative team

Unknown.

First Ghost, by Brad Meltzer with a yet-to-be-declared artist.

A supernatural story set in the White House

Rook: Exodus by Geoff Johns, Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson and Rob Leigh

A struggling farmer from Earth was given a second chance on a world where every aspect of nature was controlled by humanity, including the winged scavengers who plagued his crops. Now called Rook, the farmer became one of the Wardens and must choose between trying to escape this war-torn world before it's destruction…or fighting to save it.

The Rocketfellers by Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul and Rob Leigh

In the 26th Century, where everything seems to be picture-perfect, the dysfunctional and imperfect ROCKETFELLER family discovers their future is in jeopardy and the only place safe from harm is to escape to the past where they have to adapt and hide their distinctive futuristic traditions to the Earth of 2024 which, to them, is filled with strange customs and even crazier people. But that threat hasn't quite stayed in the future where it belongs.

Geiger by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Brad Anderson and Rob Leigh

Set twenty-five years in the future after the mysterious UNKNOWN WAR, husband and father Tariq Geiger lost his humanity in the aftermath of the nuclear war that took his family from him. Now, capable of absorbing radiation but struggling to contain it, Geiger is known as THE GLOWING MAN. He's the last person you want to cross paths with… or if you have no one else to turn to for help, maybe he's the first.

Junkyard Joe by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Brad Anderson and Rob Leigh

In 1972 during the Vietnam War, a young soldier and cartoonist-to-be named Morrie "Muddy" Davis encountered an unexplainable, deadly but loyal mechanical soldier. Convinced by the Army that what he saw wasn't real, Muddy created a popular Sunday Strip called JUNKYARD JOE®. Decades later, Muddy comes face-to-face with his old robotic friend…and those looking to turn JOE back into a weapon of war.

Redcoat by Geoff Johns, Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson and Rob Leigh

Reluctantly fighting for Britain during the American Revolution, Simon Pure stumbles upon the Founding Father's secret mystical organization and inadvertently gains the power of immortality. Jaded by humanity over the decades, Simon becomes a cheeky mercenary looking for a hot meal and to make some easy money while pursued by an endless list of deadly enemies, ex-lovers, and bill collectors.

Here's a trailer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!