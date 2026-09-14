Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Daniel Steven, graphic novel, HarperAlley., Joe Illidge, Jonathan Conyers, ya

Joe Illidge Adapts Jonathan Conyers' I Wasn't Supposed To Be Here

Jonathan Conyers’ I Wasn't Supposed To Be Here gets a YA Graphic Novel treatment from Joe Illidge and Daniel Stevens

I Am One Of You is an upcoming YA graphic adaptation of Jonathan Conyers' memoir I Wasn't Supposed To Be Here, adapted by Joe Illidge, and drawn by Daniel Stevens. Andrew Arnold at HarperAlley has acquired North American rights, Josh Sippie will edit, and I Am One of You will be published in the winter of 2028.

The sourcebook, I Wasn't Supposed To Be Here, published by Hachette's Legacy Lit in 2023, was part of a 12-part Humans of New York series and helped raise $1.3 million for the Brooklyn Debate League, which Jonathan Conyers co-founded.

"Jonathan Conyers introduces us to the teachers, his debate coach, and a boy named Diego who changed his life. Everybody was rooting for Jonathan Conyers after his inspiring story went viral, sparked millions in donations to the Brooklyn Debate League, and captured the heart of America. The kid who entered school struggling to read, ended up being a breakout star on his high school debate team, thanks to a life-changing friendship with his transgender debate coach. Jonathan's story highlights the important role teachers play in opening up worlds of opportunity for the most vulnerable students. In I Wasn't Supposed to Be Here, Jonathan shares the full story of his incredible journey escaping the precarious circumstances he was born into, and the teachers, mentors, and guides who helped him along the way. Born into a family crippled by addiction and homelessness, Jonathan "failed" kindergarten and was told he would never succeed academically. But instead, Jonathan found ways to defy the limited expectations placed upon him by building a village to save his own life, and realize his dream to get into medical school. Throughout this heartwarming memoir, we will meet the unique and diverse cast of characters who made up Jonathan's village and helped him change the trajectory of his life into one that has proven to be a great inspiration to others."

Jonathan Conyers' agent Johanna Castillo at Writers House, Jo Illidge's agent Gordon Warnock at Fuse Literary and Daniel Stevens' agent Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary Agency negotiated the deal. I've known Joseph Illidge a long time, ever since his incendiary interview with me after he quit DC Comics and Batman editorial. He has since written, edited, and published many high-profile comic books, including the CBLDF, Milestone, Spawn, Wave Blue World, Valiant, Humanoids, Heavy Metal, MPLS Sound, and wrote the HarperAlley graphic novel adaptation of Ann Petry's Harriet Tubman: Conductor on the Underground Railroad. Daniel Stevens is a well-known artist and illustrator whose work can be seen here.

HarperAlley is Andrew Arnold's imprint, launched in 2019 after his First Second years working with Gene Luen Yang, Tillie Walden and Jen Wang. It began as a kids-and-teens comics line and has since expanded toward adult graphic novels and manga. Editor Josh Sippie, now on the editorial side there, comes out of Gotham Writers, kids' comics advocacy, and short fiction.

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