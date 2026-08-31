Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, jonathan hickman, kev walker, midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four, phillip kennedy johnson

Jonathan Hickman Read Midnight Fantastic Four, Had To Start X-Men Over

Jonathan Hickman read Benjamin Percy's script for Midnight Fantastic Four, and it was so good, he had to start his Midnight X-Men script over

Article Summary Midnight Fantastic Four reimagines Marvel’s first family as toxic, cursed survivors facing Lovecraftian cosmic horror.

Reed Richards and Sue Storm get grotesque new power twists, with body horror driving the book’s dark new tone.

Jonathan Hickman reportedly restarted Midnight X-Men #1 after reading Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s Midnight Fantastic Four script.

Midnight Fantastic Four #1-3 chart Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben toward atomic-age terror, Storm Systems and hidden worlds.

Today is the FOC date for Midnight Universe titles, the last day retailers have to set their Marvel Universe orders. And Bleeding Cool is going to take the day, looking at the titles coming our way. Such as Midnight Fantastic Four. So here's a Midnight tag for whatever else I write about Midnight on Bleeding Cool today. When first discussing what would become the Midnight Universe, it was HP Lovecraft and Eldritch Horror being loosed onto this world with their bodies as conduits for the powers of the old ones. With Benjamin Percy creating them not as a family, and if it becomes one, it may well be defined more by their toxic relationships, but it's the facing of horrors within that helps them face the horrors without. Even when that's the Galactus Cthulhu. And that's a deliberate reaction against what is seen as the wholesome and good-hearted aspect of the Fantastic Four, and this is not a comic book about happy handholding togetherness. Their powers are a curse, and we have seen Reed Richards in a state of meltdown already, with designs showing how Reed's powers work differently here.

An example is, if Reed Richards approached a locked door and set his hand upon it, the bones of that hand remain in place as green and red tendrils, his muscles, his fat, his skin, his organs, unweave, creep downward, slip and flow under the door and the other side to unlock it, all while holding onto the doorknob with his skeletal system. And initially, Sue Storm is not the Invisible Woman yet, a body that is only sometimes a body, like looking into an aquarium as she comes to control her powers. But it's going to take a while to get to where the book is actually getting with her, and there are many trapdoors to fall through on the journey. Phillip Kennedy Johnson has mapped out the first two years of the series so far. And for pure body horror, Ben Grimm has five fingers and five toes… hideous.

Not only that, but I hear that after reading the first script, Midnight X-Men writer and Midnight line originator Jonathan Hickman had to throw away his own first issue script and start again on Midnight X-Men because it hit him hard and was just so well done. And Hickman thought his original script was a banger. More. much more to come, as we get into the weeds of the first issue…

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!