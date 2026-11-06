Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: chris matthews, Electric Smoke, Image Comics 35th Anniversary, jordan thomas, mike mignola

Jordan Thomas And Chris Matthews' Electric Smoke From Image Comics

Jordan Thomas and Chris Matthews' hardboiled science fiction noir murder mystery Electric Smoke from Image Comics in February 2027

Article Summary Electric Smoke from Image Comics is a four-issue hard-boiled sci-fi noir murder mystery launching in February 2027.

Jordan Thomas and Chris Matthews reunite for Electric Smoke, a stylish new series for fans of Mike Mignola.

Set in 1930s New York, Electric Smoke follows Detective Foster J. Lockidge into a case tied to Nazis and murder.

Image Comics will publish Electric Smoke #1 on February 10, 2027, with covers by Matthews, Jacob Phillips and more.

Jordan Thomas and Chris Matthews of Mugshots, Exorcism Island and The Gods and Monsters of Hedgrave are re-teaming for a four-issue science fiction murder mystery from Image Comics called Electric Smoke, with Electric Smoke #1 launching in February 2027 as part of Image Comics' 35th Anniversary. The series is described as eye-catching and hardboiled, and is positioned as perfect for fans of Mike Mignola.

"An Austrian robotics expert is dead. Detective Foster J. Lockidge is brought in by a mysterious client for what he thinks is a straightforward protection job. The client dies before Foster even meets him. Not one to hand back a fee, Foster takes to the 1930s New York streets to find the killers. The trail involves Nazis, shady US military types, dangerous dames, and revelations that could rock the wider world, all while the city tenses ahead of a meeting of the Nazi-sympathising American Bund."

Jordan Thomas said, "Chris and I are constantly planning what our next projects together will be and when I saw Chris post a set of gorgeous character designs with a 1930s vibe a year or so back I knew we had to do something in that era. From there I pulled in my love of classic noir movies and our mutual adoration for all things Mike Mignola and Electric Smoke was born. I truly believe this is our best work so far and the art Chris is doing for the series is both stunning and unlike anything else in comics right now. I think people are going to fall in love with the world and be thrilled by the twists and turns in the story." Chris Matthews added, "Jordan smashes another one out the park. A really fun, original take on a classic noir detective story that I'm proud to be a part of."

Electric Smoke #1 arrives at comic shops on Wednesday the 10th of February 2027. Cover A is by Chris Matthews, Cover B by Jacob Phillips, Cover C by Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, Cover D is a 1:25 copy incentive by Chris Matthews, Cover E is a 1:50 copy incentive virgin by Jacob Phillips, and Cover F is a D'orc Team-Up by Chris Matthews.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!