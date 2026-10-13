Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jose Andres, newlitg

José Andrés Joins The X-Men In The Daily LITG, 13th Of October 2026

Chef José Andrés Will Join The X-Men was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Chef José Andrés joining the X-Men in 2027 leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, topping the Daily LITG roundup.

Today’s LITG tracks the biggest Bleeding Cool hits, from VisionQuest and Spider-Man to Marvel, DC, and NYCC news.

Eight years of LITG history return, revisiting past October headlines on DC, X-Men, Wolverine, Star Wars, and more.

Chef José Andrés anchors a packed comics and pop culture digest, plus extra recent stories and comic book birthdays.

Chef José Andrés Will Join The X-Men In 2027 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Chef José Andrés Will Join The X-Men In 2027 and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, DC Next Level at NYCC

LITG two years ago, Wolverine Prepares to Fight the Hulk

LITG three years ago, Keith Giffen's Last Laugh

LITG four years ago, Buffer Zone

LITG five years ago, Star Wars: The Hidden Empire

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, Tom Hardy and Jeff Goldblum

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, the DC Timeline was already falling apart

And Rise Of Skywalker was coming.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Dan DiDio , former publisher of DC Comics, co-creator of Sideways and Tempus Fuginaut.

, former publisher of DC Comics, co-creator of Sideways and Tempus Fuginaut. Marvel and DC editor Margaret Clark , of Akira, Alien Legion and Star Trek

, of Akira, Alien Legion and Star Trek Bob Ingersoll , lawyer, and writer on Hero Alliance.

, lawyer, and writer on Hero Alliance. John K Mulder, editor/publisher of MulderComics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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