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Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo In The Daily LITG 2nd October 2026

Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

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Article Summary

  • Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo’s NYCC announcement leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, with Batman at center stage.
  • Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest hits, from DC marketshare shifts to Doctor Who and Star Trek headlines.
  • Catch more comics coverage including Tapas closing, Ben 10 sales, Something Is Killing the Children #50, and more.
  • Seven years of LITG highlights revisit past October headlines, from Absolute DC and Peacemaker to Dall-E and Superman.

Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo's NYCC Announcement was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo's NYCC Announcement and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo's NYCC Announcement: It's Batman
  2. Jim Carrey Returns As The Riddler In The Daily LITG 1st October 2026
  3. Jim Carrey Returns as The Riddler with New Batman Forever Hot Toys
  4. DC Comics Takes Most Marketshare, Marvel Slips Back, Image Steps Up
  5. The Hunt Continues with Iron Studios' New Predator 2 City Hunter 1/10
  6. Doctor Who Tender: BBC Studios Exec Wants Return to Tennant-Smith Era
  7. Terry Matalas Wants Star Trek Return; "TNG" Blueprint for The Future
  8. Fast & Furious Spinoff Series Gets Peacock Green Light; Set for 2028
  9. The Future Of Superman At DC Comics, Revealed Today (Spoilers)
  10. Mystery K-Pop Demon Hunters "Your Idol" Saja Boys Funko Pops Debut

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Peacemaker, James Gunn, Racists

Peacemaker S02 Finale Will "More Than Tease" DCU's Future: James Gunn
Image: HBO Max
  1. Peacemaker: James Gunn's Okay with Racists Calling Him "Polarizing"
  2. Absolute Evil, Absolute Green Lantern & Absolute Superman (Spoilers)
  3. Mattel Reveals New She-Ra: Princess of Power & Swift Wind 2-Pack
  4. Hot Toys Debuts New Aliens Vs. Predator Broken Tusk 1/6 Scale Figure
  5. GOSSIPx2: Superman/Spider-Man 2026 Crossover With Jim Lee & Dan Mora?
  6. Peter Parker In Space – Venom #250 & Amazing Spider-Man #13 (Spoilers)
  7. Mondo Unveils New Masters of the Universe 200x 1/12 He-Man Figure
  8. Absolute Hawkman, Absolute Green Arrow And Jeffrey Epstein (Spoilers)
  9. Mary Jane Watson To Play Aunt May? Venom #250 Spoilers
  10. X-Men: Age Of Revelation Overture Brings Us Che Glob-vara (Spoilers)
  11. Chip Zdarsky Kills Off ZCN Magazine In December
  12. Cover Reveal For Alan Moore's I Hear A New World: Long London Vol 2
  13. Brian Bolland To Collect The Actress And The Bishop In Colour
  14. The Complete 2000 AD By Alan Moore Vol One For 2026
  15. Amazing Spider-Man Classic Newspaper Cartoon Strips, Now in Softcover
  16. Damsel From D.I.S.T.R.E.S.S. By Andrew Clemson And Mauricio Mora
  17. She-Ra: Princess Of Power & Swift Wind – Daily LITG, 1st October, 2025

LITG two years ago, The Nature Of The Absolute DC Earth

Two Things To Know About The Absolute Universe & DC All In (Spoilers)

  1. The Nature Of The Absolute DC Earth Is Confirmed (Spoilers)
  2. Changing Super Powers For DC All In After Absolute Power (Spoilers)
  3. In 2025, Marvel Comics Will Publish X-Men: Xavier's Secret (Spoilers)
  4. Star Trek: Wil Wheaton on Zachary Levi's "Disgusting" Trump Support
  5. Regular Show Revival Will Include Mark Hamill Returning as Skips
  6. James Gunn Has Announced A New DC Studios Film, Dynamic Duo
  7. Marvel January 2025 Ultimate Solicits Include Guardians Of The Galaxy
  8. Blank Justice League Membership Card, More Than A Promo (Spoilers)
  9. A New Justice League Satellite Era… A Really Bad Idea? (Spoilers)
  10. Doctor Who Showrunner RTD Dishes on "73 Yards," Mad Jack Theories
  11. Dan DeCarlo on the Comic Book Debut of My Friend Irma, Up for Auction
  12. Heartstopper Creator Oseman on Reworking Key Comics Scene for Season 3
  13. Macmillan Matches Donations For Books & Comic Shops After Hurricane
  14. The Mystery of Avon's Comic Book Debut, Molly O'Day #1 Up for Auction
  15. Dynamite Comics Tribute to John Cassaday in Their October Comics
  16. Patsy Walker Gets Her Own Series in Patsy Walker #1, Up for Auction
  17. Alan Moore's Second Long London Novel Is "I Hear A New World"
  18. Super Babies Beat Marvel And DC in The Daily LITG, 1st October 2024

LITG three years ago, Dall-E 3

Is this Dall-E 3 doing Tony Moore?
Is this Dall-E 3 doing Tony Moore?
  1. Comic Creators React To Dall-E Theft From Brian Bolland & Mike Allred
  2. Comic Store In Your Future – Will Comic Publishers End Comic Readers?
  3. Saturday Night Live Revisiting Travis Kelce So Why Can't We? (VIDEO)
  4. Marvel And DC Comics Leaked Earlier And Earlier Now
  5. For All Mankind Season 4: What We Know About Apple TV Series Return
  6. Kid Venom Gets Their Own Comic From Marvel In 2024
  7. DC Comics Cancel Tom King Batman Paperback Editions
  8. No One Will Save You Director Explains the Film's Ending
  9. Bruce Wayne Vs Dick Grayson & Tim Drake in Batman #138 (Spoilers)
  10. Cast Lightning with the New NERF x Magic: The Gathering Blaster
  11. Reed Crandall, Power Man & the Monster of Madness Mystery, at Auction
  12. David Quinn Launches The Addiction at New York Comic Con 2023
  13. Won't Back Down Will Launch at Thought Bubble, For Planned Parenthood
  14. Bobby Joseph Named The New UK Comics Laureate
  15. Things To Do In London In October 2023 If You Like Comics: MCM Edition
  16. DC's Killing Time For Paperbacks in Daily LITG, 1st October 2023

LITG four years ago, Marvel Legends Team

Daredevil, Bullseye and Elektra in The Daily LITG, 2nd October 2022
Daredevil, Bullseye and Elektra in The Daily LITG, 2nd October 2022
  1. Marvel Legends Team Reveals A Ton At Hasbro Pulse Con
  2. Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Live-Action Series Full Cast
  3. Drew Ford, Founder of It's Alive Press, Has Died From Coronavirus
  4. Justified: Olyphant Wraps Revival Filming; Talks Working with Daughter
  5. Here Are All of the Loungefly Reveals for New York Comic Con 2022
  6. Entire Universe Cursed By Mr Sinister? Marvel's Next Big X-Men Event
  7. Pokemon TCG Reveals GameStop's Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection
  8. Carlos Pacheco, Suffering From ALS, Posts His Final Comics Cover
  9. The Sandman S02 Watch: 5 Spinoffs We're Actually Very Serious About
  10. Hulk #9 Preview: Welcome to Hulk Planet
  11. Classic Mysta of the Moon Covers on Planet Comics, Up for Auction
  12. Sweet Valley Twins To Be Graphic Novel Bestseller Of 2022?
  13. Rose Besch Returns to Boom- Mighty Morphin Key First Cover Appearance
  14. Rick Hoberg On Being "Punked" For His Politics At Terrificon
  15. Scout Comics Suspends Operations Over Hurricane Ian
  16. Luciano Bernasconi's Wampus in Hexagon Comics October 2022 Solicits
  17. Airbender Reveals in The Daily LITG, 1st October 2022

LITG five years ago, Superman's Boyfriend

Daily LITG, 2nd of October 2021
Superman's Boyfriend in The Daily LITG, 2nd of October 2021
  1. Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
  2. Genesect & Mega Gengar Arrive In Pokémon GO For October 2021
  3. Did Amazing Spider-Man #74 Really End The Way Nick Spencer Intended?
  4. Superman's Potential Boyfriend in The Daily LITG, 29th September 2021
  5. Douse Genesect Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: September 2021
  6. Scarlett Johansson and Disney Settle that Black Widow Suit
  7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Becomes Teenage Mutant Punk Frogs In 2022
  8. Today's X-Books Remember When Storm Beat Cyclops Without Powers
  9. Babylon 5: JMS Needs B5 Fans Support, Not Storyline & Character Ideas
  10. Control, Cerebro Helmets & Cloning in Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
  11. Adrian Tomine Is Substack's First Writer In Residence
  12. All Guts, No Glory Leads Zenescope November 2021 Solicits
  13. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #5 Out In February 2022
  14. Black Eyed Peas' Taboo Writes Ghost Rider: Kushala As Marvel Webtoon
  15. The Promise Collection 1946: Superheroes of the Atom
  16. Scott Snyder's #Scottober ComiXology Party at NYCC Next Week
  17. Diamond Comics Retailer Best Practice Awards 2021 Announced
  18. Tyler Boss Local Comic Shop Day 2021 Cover For Bendis' Joy Operations
  19. Sales Are Up On 2019 As Diamond Prepares For 40th Anniversary
  20. The Harrowing, A New Graphic Novel By Kristen Kiesling & Jen Hickman
  21. Chris Grabenstein's Lemoncello Gets Graphic Novel Adaptations
  22. Hexagon Comics In October 2021 With Kevin O'Neill
  23. Going Home To Smallville in The Daily LITG, 1st of October 2021

LITG six years ago, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai

It's Always Sunny For Darth Maul - The Daily LITG, 2nd October 2020
It's Always Sunny For Darth Maul – The Daily LITG, 2nd October 2020
  1. Darth Maul is Unleashed with the Newest Hot Toys Star Wars Figure
  2. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
  3. Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
  4. Funko Announces Pops for God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and More
  5. Pokémon GO Releases Details For Charmander Community Day 2020
  6. Stranger Things Offers Season 4 Prod Greetings from the Upside Down
  7. Flashpoint Batman Paints the Town Red with Kotobukiya
  8. It's Always Sunny In Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 1st October 2020
  9. The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Asked Andrew Lincoln About a Return
  10. Star Wars The Child Vintage Collection Cardback Showcased by Hasbro
  11. George Jeanty Replaces Stefano Landini on Marvel's USAgent #1
  12. Rewriting Giant-Size X-Men (A Little) As Well As Redrawing It
  13. Lexington, North Carolina Presents – Mask-Con – Next Weekend
  14. Amethyst #6 Finale Delayed By DC Comics Until The End Of November
  15. Without DC Comics, Marvel Has 60% Diamond Marketshare, Image 10%

LITG seven years ago, it was all Magic The Gathering

And Rebellion was saying that they were the Law.

  1. "Throne of Eldraine" Quality Control Problems – "Magic: The Gathering"
  2. The Fall of the Green Lantern Corps in Green Lantern #12 [Preview]
  3. "Joker" Review – A Fleck, Caught In a Cinema's Beam Of Light
  4. The Irony Age Of Comics – Judge Dredd Publishers Oppose Parodies of Judge Badges (UPDATE)
  5. Batman Finally Returns to Gotham… And He's Brought His Mustache. Batman #80 [Preview]
  6. Brian Bolland Returns to Joker for Retailer Gift Edition of "Joker: Year of The Villain"
  7. Dynamite Has Sold $4.5 Million Dollars Of "The Boys" Omnibuses Since March – 150,000 Copies
  8. Which Seven Comic Book Creators Appear in the Credits to "Joker"?
  9. "Supernatural" Season 15: What We Know – Episodes #1-#7 [PREVIEW]
  10. DC Comics to Announce "Strange Adventures" TV Show at NYCC?
  11. "Lucifer" Season 5: Does "Diablo!" Send Our Devil South of the Border?
  12. The Insanely Big After-Party List of New York Comic Con 2019 #NYCC
  13. Fans Will Decide Whether The Three Jokers Will Be In DC Comics Continuity…
  14. A Surprise Commander Deck Tech – "Magic: The Gathering"
  15. Dynamite Will Lose Money On Every Issue Of Vampirella #6 With Acetate Cover

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Ned Hartley, Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House, Bananaman comic creator
  • Barbara Kesel, former comics editor/writer for DC, CrossGen, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, creator of Grace, Titan, Bloody Mary, Catalyst: Agents of Change, editor on Watchmen.
  • John Talbot Marshall, creator of Buford strip, artist on Blondie.
  • Bill W. Miller, of Jontar Returns and Vamperotica.
  • Eric Palicki, writer on No Angel and This Nightmare Kills Fascists.
  • Piotr Kowalski, artist on Robocop, Hulk, Dark Tower and Sex.
  • Mark Borax, former managing editor of Comics Interview.
  • Randy Zimmerman, of Flint Comix & Entertainment.
  • Bruce Zick, concept artist at Pixar, artist on Thor, Pirates Of Dark Water, and Terminal Point.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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    Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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