Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo In The Daily LITG 2nd October 2026

Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo’s NYCC announcement leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, with Batman at center stage.

Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest hits, from DC marketshare shifts to Doctor Who and Star Trek headlines.

Catch more comics coverage including Tapas closing, Ben 10 sales, Something Is Killing the Children #50, and more.

Seven years of LITG highlights revisit past October headlines, from Absolute DC and Peacemaker to Dall-E and Superman.

Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo's NYCC Announcement was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo's NYCC Announcement and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Peacemaker, James Gunn, Racists

LITG two years ago, The Nature Of The Absolute DC Earth

LITG three years ago, Dall-E 3

LITG four years ago, Marvel Legends Team

LITG five years ago, Superman's Boyfriend

LITG six years ago, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai

LITG seven years ago, it was all Magic The Gathering

And Rebellion was saying that they were the Law.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ned Hartley , Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House, Bananaman comic creator

, Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House, Bananaman comic creator Barbara Kesel , former comics editor/writer for DC, CrossGen, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, creator of Grace, Titan, Bloody Mary, Catalyst: Agents of Change, editor on Watchmen.

, former comics editor/writer for DC, CrossGen, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, creator of Grace, Titan, Bloody Mary, Catalyst: Agents of Change, editor on Watchmen. John Talbot Marshall , creator of Buford strip, artist on Blondie.

, creator of Buford strip, artist on Blondie. Bill W. Miller , of Jontar Returns and Vamperotica.

, of Jontar Returns and Vamperotica. Eric Palicki , writer on No Angel and This Nightmare Kills Fascists.

, writer on No Angel and This Nightmare Kills Fascists. Piotr Kowalski , artist on Robocop, Hulk, Dark Tower and Sex.

, artist on Robocop, Hulk, Dark Tower and Sex. Mark Borax , former managing editor of Comics Interview.

, former managing editor of Comics Interview. Randy Zimmerman , of Flint Comix & Entertainment.

, of Flint Comix & Entertainment. Bruce Zick, concept artist at Pixar, artist on Thor, Pirates Of Dark Water, and Terminal Point.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!