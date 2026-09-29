Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, NYCC, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged: bruno redondo, Joshua Williamson, new york comic con

Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo: Justice League: Year One For NYCC?

Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo... teasing a Justice League Of America: Year One for New York Comic Con? Or something else?

Article Summary Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo are teasing a possible Justice League of America: Year One reveal for NYCC.

The lineup matches the early Justice League roster recently established in Mark Waid's New Official History of the DC Universe.

The story could explore Batman leaving the Justice League or a key moment before he forms the Outsiders.

A Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo announcement may land at DC's Next Level & Beyond panel at New York Comic Con.

Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo posted the following image on their social media, getting a repost from DC Comics… and suggesting this might be announced at next week's New York Comic Con…

The image seems to show the early Justice League Of America as Batman is walking away from them. The quote "I hope you know you're welcome here, it doesn't have to be the end of the world" seems to be directed at Batman as he's walking out the door… Notably, the lineup is that of the initial Justice League as seen in the recent New Official History Of The DC Universe written by Mark Waid…

… with Superman, Batman, Martian Manhunter, Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Black Canary… after Cyborg left but before The Atom and Elongated Man joined. So… is this a Justice League Year One? Or is the scene before Batman forms The Outsiders as a Justice League alternative?

Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo are both big cheeses at DC Comics, but haven't worked together much. It looks like this might be about to change, and New York Comic-Con will be the place to do it. And if so, this is the panel where it will happen, on Saturday, the 8th of October.

DC's Next Level & Beyond Panel Go deeper into DC's Next Level publishing initiative with the storytellers bringing it to life. Join acclaimed and award-winning creators for news, announcements, and exclusive reveals from the newest titles expanding the DC Universe. From breakthrough new series to the next chapter for fan-favorite characters, get a first look at what's ahead for DC's growing Next Level line. Moderated by DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins. Saturday, October 10, 11:00-11:45 a.m., Room 409

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