Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, NYCC, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged: Black Label, bruno redondo, Joshua Williamson, new york comic con

Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo's Batman Vs Justice League At NYCC?

Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo's Batman Vs Justice League at New York Comic Con? Am I getting closer?

Article Summary Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo keep teasing a Batman Vs Justice League reveal ahead of New York Comic Con.

The latest teaser has Batman ordering the classic Year One Justice League out of Gotham immediately.

Earlier hints with Jim Gordon fueled talk of Batman and the Outsiders, No Man's Land, or another Gotham shake-up.

DC's Next Level & Beyond panel at NYCC on October 10 now looks like the likely stage for the full announcement.

You can't have missed that Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo have been teasing a new comic book series from DC Comics in the run-up to New York Comic-Con. Showing Batman walking away from the classic Year One Justice League and setting up something else in Gotham with Jim Gordon. Well, in their latest teaser, it looks like the Justice League makes a return visit…

And it seems that Batman is not best pleased with a "Get out of my city. Now." to that classic Year One Justice League. Is this a new Black Label Batman Vs The Justice League, reworking of No Man's Land maybe? Previously, social media teasers being posted by Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo showed a Justice League: Year One line-up, as defined by Mark Waid in the recent Official New History Of The DC Universe…

Then they posted a second teaser, focused on Batman and Jim Gordon's plans. And it was looking more and more Outsidery…

And then a third… "No one escapes Gotham." So who is Batman hunting on the streets of that city?

Is this the return of MAZE, the criminal organisation from Batman and Superman comics in the seventies created by Elliot S. Maggin and Curt Swan? Is this a reference to the Minotaur's current criminal organisation across Gotham that he is looking to scale up and franchise globally? Or is it something entirely different to all of these things? New York Comic-Con on Saturday, the 8th of October, for this DC Comics panel now with much promise…

DC's Next Level & Beyond Panel Go deeper into DC's Next Level publishing initiative with the storytellers bringing it to life. Join acclaimed and award-winning creators for news, announcements, and exclusive reveals from the newest titles expanding the DC Universe. From breakthrough new series to the next chapter for fan-favorite characters, get a first look at what's ahead for DC's growing Next Level line. Moderated by DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins. Saturday, October 10, 11:00-11:45 a.m., Room 409

It's only a week-and-change, plenty of time for more social media teasers, right, Josh? Right, Bruno?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!