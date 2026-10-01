Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: bruno redondo, Joshua Williamson, new york comic con

Joshua Williamson & Bruno Redondo's NYCC Announcement: It's Batman

Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo's New York Comic Con DC Announcement? It's Batman...

Article Summary Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo’s NYCC DC tease now points squarely at Batman and the dark streets of Gotham.

The latest clue, “No one escapes Gotham,” suggests Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo’s Batman is on the hunt.

Earlier teasers hinted at Justice League: Year One, then shifted toward Batman, Jim Gordon, and possible Outsiders vibes.

With DC’s Next Level panel set for NYCC, speculation swirls over MAZE, the Minotaur, and Joshua Williamson’s Batman.

Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo have been teasing a new comic book series from DC Comics in the run-up to New York Comic-Con. And the latest post is a little clearer on the comic book's focus, whatever it is.

"No one escapes Gotham." So who is Batman hunting on the streets of that city? And in which comic book will this play out? Previously. social media teasers being posted by Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo showed a Justice League: Year One line-up, as defined by Mark Waid in the recent Official New History Of The DC Universe…

Then they posted a second teaser, focused on Batman and Jim Gordon's plans. And it was looking more and more Outsidery…

But the maze seems to have moved away from that idea…. is this the return of MAZE, the criminal organisation from Batman and Superman comics in the seventies created by Elliot S. Maggin and Curt Swan? Is this a reference to the Minotaur's current criminal organisation across Gotham that he is looking to scale up and franchise globally? Or is it something entirely different to all of these things? New York Comic-Con on Saturday, the 8th of October, for this DC Comics panel now with much promise…

DC's Next Level & Beyond Panel Go deeper into DC's Next Level publishing initiative with the storytellers bringing it to life. Join acclaimed and award-winning creators for news, announcements, and exclusive reveals from the newest titles expanding the DC Universe. From breakthrough new series to the next chapter for fan-favorite characters, get a first look at what's ahead for DC's growing Next Level line. Moderated by DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins. Saturday, October 10, 11:00-11:45 a.m., Room 409

It's only a week-and-change, plenty of time for more social media teasers, right, Josh? Right, Bruno?

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