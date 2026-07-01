Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, darkseid, DC All-In, jsa, spectre, Spectreman Heroes

JSA Goes Back To DC All-In Special & The Absolute Universe (Spoilers)

JSA #21 by Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui goes back to DC All-In Special, the start of the Absolute Universe, and what happens next

Article Summary JSA #21 returns to DC All In Special, revisiting Darkseid’s kidnapping of Jim Corrigan and the birth of the Absolute Universe.

Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui replay the key DC All In Special clash, revealing more of Darkseid’s plan and the Quintessence.

Superman’s magical split of Spectre from Darkseid still triggers the same fallout, ending Darkseid and reshaping cosmic balance.

With Jim Corrigan severed from the Spectre after DC All In Special, the rogue spirit seeks a new host and targets Wildcat.

Recently, the Justice Society Of America has been dealing with an untethered Spectre, the word of God, a fallen angel judging all of humanity without grace or forgiveness. And going back to the big fight from two years ago on the DC All-In Special, that birthed the Absolute Universe.

In the DC All-In Special, Darkseid kidnapped Jim Corrigan and forced him to bond his alter ego, The Spectre, fallen angel Aztar, and the Word of God, with Darkseid.

And in today's JSA #21 by Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui, they revisit and replicate some of these scenes…

Including the arrival of The Quintessence cosmic powers that be…..

As we learn more about Darkseid's plans behind all this, as he now does a little more monologuing.

Though it all ends the same way…

And we all get to the big fight again.

Which saw Superman all magicked up, split The Spectre from Darkseid…

And bring Darkseid to an end.

Not once, but twice.

This saw a disembodied Darekseid create the Absolute Universe, with the very first appearances of Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman.

In the fashion of The Spectre…

And now in JSA #21, we see what the effect of that split was on The Spectre and Jim Corrigan.

As the rules binding Jim Corrigan to The Spectre were broken, and the Spectre is rogue. And The Spectre is seeking a new host… and may have found one?

Yolanda Montez, the second Wildcat following her godfather Ted Grant, whose powers fully emerged during the Crisis on Infinite Earths, and who took on his mantle in the wake of that event… and now The Spectre? It isn't easy being green.

JSA #21 by Jeff Lemire, Diego Olortegui

The New God Metron takes Doctor Fate, Stargirl, Jakeem, and Kid Eternity back to the events of the DC ALL IN SPECIAL in search of Jim Corrigan after his defeat at the hands of Darkseid. Meanwhile the rest of the JSA continues its battle against the Spectre as it searches for its new host! $3.99

The New God Metron takes Doctor Fate, Stargirl, Jakeem, and Kid Eternity back to the events of the DC ALL IN SPECIAL in search of Jim Corrigan after his defeat at the hands of Darkseid. Meanwhile the rest of the JSA continues its battle against the Spectre as it searches for its new host! $3.99 JSA #22 by Jeff Lemire, Diego Olortegui

The wrath of the Spectre has ravaged the JSA. As the dust settles, one hero will step up and take on the mantle of the Spectre, but will they be able to control its fury? $3.99 8/5/26

The wrath of the Spectre has ravaged the JSA. As the dust settles, one hero will step up and take on the mantle of the Spectre, but will they be able to control its fury? $3.99 8/5/26 JSA #23 by Jeff Lemire, Teddy Kristiansen

After the JSA disbanded in the 1950s, the heroes retired in order to maintain their secret identities, but that doesn't mean there weren't still people in need. Witness a secret JSA mission set in the 1960s! $3.99 9/2/26

After the JSA disbanded in the 1950s, the heroes retired in order to maintain their secret identities, but that doesn't mean there weren't still people in need. Witness a secret JSA mission set in the 1960s! $3.99 9/2/26 DC All In Special #1 by Joshua Williamson, Scott Snyder, Daniel Sampere, Dan Mora, Wes Craig

Following the events of DC's blockbuster storyline Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too—because Darkseid has returned. Superman must gather every hero on Earth to hold the line against a very different version of the Lord of Apokolips, as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war…and when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple into every series in the DCU and shake the nature of their reality to its core!But little do they know…the greater threat is still to come. For there is another Earth: the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons are coming of age with fewer advantages and facing greater opposition than ever before…while miraculously retaining the immutable heroism that has inspired fans for decades. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny?

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