Posted in: Comics | Tagged: biker mice from mars, Dan Watters, jordi tarragona, judge dredd, Ryan O'Sullivan

Judge Dredd/Biker Mice From Mars, First Of Many New 2000 AD Crossovers

Judge Dredd/Biker Mice From Mars by Dan Watters, Ryan O'Sullivan and Jordi Tarragona from Oni Press and Rebellion is just the first of many

Judge Dredd/Biker Mice From Mars by Dan Watters, Ryan O'Sullivan and Jordi Tarragona will be published by Oni Press and Rebellion in 2026 as part of a year-long run of crossovers between 2000 AD and American comic book publishers for the fiftieth anniversary of 2000 AD and Judge Dredd in 2027. With variant covers from David Finch, Karl Kerschl, and Andrew Krahnke, as well as details of an exclusive event at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

JUDGE DREDD/BIKER MICE FROM MARS #1 (of #2)

(W) Dan Watters, Ryan O'Sullivan (A) Jordi Tarragona (CA) David Finch, Karl Kerschl, Andrew Krahnke

Across the frayed cordons of space-time, the greed-fueled oligarchs Limburger and Karbunkle have identified a strange new world to plunder, but they never anticipated that Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo – the extraterrestrial anti-heroes known as the BIKER MICE FROM MARS – would dare to foil their latest cross-dimensional conquest: the smog-clogged metropolis known as Mega-City One. Now, the Martian brothers and their bikes are stranded between blocks in Mega-City's endless, chaotic sprawl … alongside 400 million citizens who want them dead and the one man committed to delivering them to justice at any cost: the unforgiving JUDGE DREDD! The law has no place for vermin on Mega-City One's streets … but when the Biker Mice's otherworldly abilities draw the gaze of the inhuman entity calledJudge Death, man and mouse alike will be caught in the crosshairs in the first-ever BIKER MICE FROM MARS crossover outside of the NacelleVerse! December 2026 $7.99 40 pages

It will also see Nacelle's Consumer Product division create a new line of highly detailed action figures and other collectables that will feature crossovers between The Biker Mice From Mars and Rebellion's Judge Dredd characters. The first wave of figures will be made available for pre-order this fall and will be released online and in stores in 2027.

At Rebellion booth #2121 at San Diego Comic-Con, you can get a free Mega-City One parking ticket with an official Department of Justice stamp – then get it stamped again in sequence at the Nacelle Company booth #2547 and Oni Press booth #1829 to "avoid the death penalty", and receive one of 500 limited-edition Judge Dredd/Biker Mice From Mars art prints, featuring the upcoming cover art of David Finch.

"It's truly a thrill to be walking the streets of Mega-City One with our amazing partners at Rebellion and the Nacelle Company. The amount of love and fervour for Judge Dredd and the iconic legacy of 2000 AD that flows through both Oni and Nacelle is palpable, and, thanks to the huge talents of Dan Watters, Ryan O'Sullivan, and Jordi Tarragona, we're excited to give fans the 22nd century's first truly great comic event," said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson.

"I've been a massive fan of Judge Dredd for at least 35 years, and when Hunter suggested this collab, I warned him that he better not be punking me. Being able to play in the Mega City One sandbox is beyond a dream come true!" said Nacelle CEO Brian Volk-Weiss

"Mutants and mayhem are two of the founding pillars of Judge Dredd's world, so when Oni and Nacelle approached us about a crossover with the Biker Mice From Mars we knew this would be exactly our kind of Thrillpower. The Biker Mice From Mars are the perfect fit for Dredd's radical, radioactive vision of the future, and this is going to be a revved-up, all-action spectacular for fans. To take this crossover off the page into a new toy range is next-level exciting – Rebellion and 2000 AD are delighted to bring this new partnership with our new partners, Oni Press and Nacelle, into fifth gear," said Ben Smith, Head of Publishing for Rebellion.

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