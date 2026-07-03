Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, Brexit, EU, judge dredd, Nigel Fargae

Judge Dredd Defeated By Brexit With EU 2000AD Subscriptions Surcharges

Judge Dredd defeated by Brexit with new European Union subscriptions surcharges on #2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine, including to Ireland

Article Summary Brexit fallout hits 2000 AD and Judge Dredd Megazine as new EU customs rules add a €3 surcharge per issue.

Rebellion says EU print subscriptions can’t continue at current rates, with existing orders ending and refunds now due.

EU subscribers will get a 12-month digital replacement, but keeping print copies means paying the higher Brexit cost.

Ireland is included in the EU surcharge, exposing a sharp post-Brexit border divide for 2000 AD readers.

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that Phoenix Comics Weekly, a British weekly comic book from DFC had cancelled all their subscriptions to readers across the European Union, including Ireland, as a result of new rules enacted in the EU intended to target Chinese dropshipping firms disrupting the market in Europe and evading legislation. At the time, I asked, "Will this affect Rebellion Publishing and subscriptions to 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine?" even as they had just launched their excellent new movie, Rogue Trooper, at a French film festival? Well, it seems so. Subscribers just received the following missive;

"Due to a new EU Customs Charge introduced in July 2026, we are unfortunately no longer able to send subscription or individual copies of 2000 AD or Judge Dredd Megazine to customers based in the EU without applying a €3 surcharge per issue. This is such a large increase in cost relative to the product price and the previous shipping cost on which our subscription rates are based, that we cannot continue to distribute our subscriptions to EU customers for the amounts previously charged. This charge applies to goods based outside the EU at the time the order is placed, which includes the UK – meaning that at the current moment in time, we cannot distribute our regular subscription issues to addresses within the EU. We have been investigating alternative mailing solutions and will continue to do so, but have been unable to secure any preferential options at this time."

Just before their fiftieth anniversary for 2000 AD and Judge Dredd, and 2000 AD #2500 and Judge Dredd Megazine #500 as well. However, unlike Phoenix Comics Weekly, there is an alternative. Just a rather costly one.

"Your current subscription will be cancelled shortly and end with Prog 2491 and/or Meg 494. In its place, Rebellion will refund you the remaining difference in your subscription payment, and we will also gift you an equivalent digital subscription for the next 12 months. This refund will be initiated within the next two weeks. If you wish to continue with your print subscription to our comics after this cancellation, you will need to purchase a new subscription at the increased price, which will include the new customs fee per issue. We sincerely regret being forced into this position and will continue to pursue and advocate for an exception to the rules."

It means that if you live on one side of the town of Paitego/Pettigo, crossing the border of Eire and Northern Ireland, you can subscribe to 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine at the normal rate, but if you go over the bridge, you now pay a whopping surcharge. I was talking to Diamond UK, who may be stepping up distribution across the European Union and may be able to help with greater distribution to bookstores, newsagents and comic stores. This might be an opportunity for some.

And it's not the only side of Rebellion Publishing that has been affected. Back in 2021, Jason Kingsley OBE, owner of Judge Dredd and 2000 AD told us all "I know it's a luxury thing and a first world problem to complain about but, due to Brexit rules changes, importing a decent horse from Spain now costs 400% more, yes quadruple the cost, and that's just transport fees, vat on those fee plus vat on the price of the horse. In effect, it's gone from circa 1K to circa 4K instantly." He knows of what he speaks…

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