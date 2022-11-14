Juggernaut Debuts In X-Men #12, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Juggernaut was the first X-Men villain I came to like and appreciate, though it was not because of an X-Men comic. No, I began to enjoy him when he appeared in the classic Spider-Man tale "Nothing Can Stop The Juggernaut" in Amazing Spider-Man #229 and 230. It was only then that I figured out my love for Cain Marko, and I have since snagged a nice copy of X-Men #12 for my collection. Mine is raw, however, and not a CGC copy like this one that is taking bids at Heritage Auctions. A 4.0; this one is currently sitting at $420. At first glance, this copy also looks a bit better than a 4.0 as well. Check it out below for yourself.

Juggernaut Always Makes An Impression

"X-Men #12 (Marvel, 1965) CGC VG 4.0 Off-white pages. Origin of Professor X. Origin and first appearance of Juggernaut. Jack Kirby cover and layouts. Alex Toth and Vince Colletta art. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $552. CGC census 11/22: 266 in 4.0, 2106 higher. Cover pencils by Jack Kirby, inks by Frank Giacoia. The Origin of Professor X!, script by Stan Lee, pencils by Jack Kirby (layouts) and Alex Toth (pencils), inks by Vince Colletta; Cerebro detects a powerful mutant, and Xavier fears that he knows who it is; The X-Men prepare the mansion for an all out assault; As the mysterious villain batters his way through the mansion's defenses, Professor X tells his students his origin story and how his step-brother changed from tormenting bully to an unstoppable Juggernaut; 1st appearance of the Juggernaut. 36 pgs. $0.12. Cover price $0.12."

You can go here to get more info on this book and place a bid. The current Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction has been moved to Monday & Tuesday for this week. Session 1 will start at 6:00 PM on Monday, and Session 2 will be 6:00 PM Central Time Tuesday, November 15.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.