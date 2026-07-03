Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: absolute, DC All-In, Diego Olortegui, jeff lemire, jsa, Justice Society of America, Semiquincentennial

Justice Society Of America Writer Jeff Lemire Quits With JSA #24

Jeff Lemire quits as writer of DC Comics' Justice Society Of America after two years, with JSA #24... timed for the Semiquincentennial?

Article Summary Jeff Lemire says his Justice Society Of America run ends with JSA #24, with the final issue expected in October 2026.

DC has not announced a replacement writer, Diego Olortegui’s future on JSA, or whether Justice Society Of America continues.

Current Justice Society Of America issues center on the Spectre, Jim Corrigan, DC All In, and ties to the Absolute Universe.

Solicitations for JSA #21, #22, and #23 map the road to Lemire’s finale, alongside DC’s wider Absolute event plans.

Talking in an AMA earlier in the week to friends-of-Bleeding Cool, League Of Comic Geeks, Jeff Lemire let slip that he will be leaving the DC Comics series JSA, starring the Justice Society Of America, with issue #24. Answering a question from reader NerdsRUs he said "Not announced yet, but what the hell, I'll say it here, my run on JSA will end with #24". Quite an announcement for the Semiquincentennial. And no indication whether this will result in a new writer, series artist Diego Olortegui staying on the book, or JSA being cancelled.

I've enjoying JSA quite a bit of late, especially the recent writing and rewriting of The Spectre, gaining a new host with JSA history, as it heads into what kicked off the comic book two years ago with the DC All-In Special, the Absolute Universe and whatever the state of the Justice Society was when Geoff Johns left it after Doomsday Clock, New Golden Age, Stargirl: The Lost Children and the Green Lantern, Flash, and Sandman spinoffs… here are this last week's issue's listing and the remaining solicited listings. Jeff Lemire's final issue will be listed in October. I note this comes alongside the Absolute Event crossover, and it does suggest that the JSA is heading in that direction… Jeff Lemire continues to write The Fury Of Firestorm and Absolute Flash for DC Comics, as well as launching Crowbound with Dustin Nguyen at Image Comics, writing and drawing Minor Arcana from Boom Studios, and Black Hammer-related series at Dark Horse Comics.

JSA #21

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Diego Olortegui (CA) Pete Woods

WHERE IS JIM CORRIGAN? The New God Metron takes Doctor Fate, Stargirl, Jakeem, and Kid Eternity back to the events of the DC ALL IN SPECIAL in search of Jim Corrigan after his defeat at the hands of Darkseid. Meanwhile the rest of the JSA continues its battle against the Spectre as it searches for its new host! $3.99 7/1/2026

JSA #22

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Diego Olortegui (CA) Pete Woods

WHO WILL TAKE ON THE MANTLE OF THE SPECTRE? The wrath of the Spectre has ravaged the JSA. As the dust settles, one hero will step up and take on the mantle of the Spectre, but will they be able to control its fury? $3.99 8/5/2026

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Diego Olortegui (CA) Pete Woods WHO WILL TAKE ON THE MANTLE OF THE SPECTRE? The wrath of the Spectre has ravaged the JSA. As the dust settles, one hero will step up and take on the mantle of the Spectre, but will they be able to control its fury? $3.99 8/5/2026 JSA #23

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Teddy Kristiansen (CA) Diego Olortegui

A TIMES PAST SPY THRILLER! After the JSA disbanded in the 1950s, the heroes retired in order to maintain their secret identities, but that doesn't mean there weren't still people in need. Witness a secret JSA mission set in the 1960s! $3.99 9/2/2026

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