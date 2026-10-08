Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Events, Image, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: kaare andrews, new york comic con, omnibus, Renato Jones

Kaare Andrews' 100-Copy-Only Renato Jones Omnibus Is At His First NYCC

Kaare Andrews is bringing the only 100 copies of his Renato Jones Omnibus to his first New York Comic Con... hope his back holds up

Article Summary Kaare Andrews makes his first-ever NYCC appearance, bringing a rare Renato Jones Omnibus exclusively to Artist Alley.

Only 100 signed and numbered Renato Jones: Omnibus — Street Edition copies will be sold at Kaare Andrews' NYCC booth J28.

The 344-page Kaare Andrews omnibus collects Renato Jones: The One % and Freelancer, previously published by Image Comics.

Andrews says Renato Jones, his creator-owned strike on the super-rich, feels more relevant now than when it debuted.

Kaare Andrews is one of my favourite comic book artists of all time. He delightedly created a page for my Osama Bin Hulk character in a parody comic book, Civil Wardrobe, that all right-minded people have forgotten. They'll know him for his work on Spider-Man: Reign, Iron Fist: The Living Weapon, Amazing Fantasy, Spider-Man & Wolverine, and covers for Absolute Batman and Midnight Spider-Man. He has also directed features and television for Sony, Netflix and others. So it's quite a surprise to discover that today is his very first New York Comic Con. And he has a first of another kind: the complete Renato Jones run, collected in one Omnibus volume, and only at his table in Artists Alley.

Renato Jones: Omnibus – Street Edition is a signed and numbered run of 100, available from Kaare Andrews' Artist Alley booth J28 while supplies last. The book is a compact 5.5 by 8.5 inches, 344-page volume that collects the graphic novels The One % and Freelancer, previously published by Image Comics. Andrews created, wrote, drew, owns, and is publishing the Omnibus, and the Street Edition has an exclusive cover with hidden messages and graphics in spot gloss, meant to appear and disappear as the book moves through the light. It is the first release from Superchopper Studios, his new imprint for special projects and curated editions.

"It's my first time attending NYCC and I wanted to bring something special with me. Like a NYCC exclusive. What better exclusive than an entire omnibus? And Renato Jones is needed in this world now more than ever. "I created Renato Jones as a fantasy about someone finally fighting back against people who believed their money made them untouchable. When I created it, some people thought it was ridiculous. It doesn't seem quite so ridiculous anymore. Maybe the world finally caught up with Renato Jones."

Renato Jones was his creator-owned series about a superhero built to go after the super-rich. The debut issue went through multiple printings. The series came out in three languages, with editions in North America, France and Italy, although the tagline on the announcement had to be lightly censored for the release: "The super-rich are super f##ked." Renato Jones: Omnibus — Street Edition is 344 pages, signed and numbered out of 100, and is not being offered outside the convention. Booth J28, while supplies last. Someone get me a copy and bring it across the pond, please?

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