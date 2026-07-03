Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: Katharine T. Carroll, Katharine Trowbridge, rip

Katharine T. Carroll, Titan Comics Publicity Director, Dies At 68

Katharine T. Carroll, Titan Comics Publicity Director, has died suddenly at the age of 68

Katharine Trowbridge, professionally known as Katharine T. Carroll and the US Publicity Director for Titan Publishing Group, died suddenly at the age of 68, last Sunday, the 28th of June. Katherine worked with Titan Publishing Group across Titan Books, Titan Comics, and Hard Case Crime for nearly two decades.

Katharine Trowbridge began her publicity career with Time Inc. in 1980, spending a decade working across campaigns with Time, Life, People, Entertainment Weekly and more, before launching her own publicity consultation company, KTCommunications, in 1990, where she worked with a range of magazines, authors, and publishing companies. She began working with Titan Publishing as the US Publicity Director in 2008, and was the New York face of the publisher at New York Comic-Con. In recent years, she worked on spearheading new investments in touring authors around the US and connecting US journalists and booksellers, with Titan successes such as Dreadful by Caitlin Rozakis, Titan's first-ever US original fiction title to hit the New York Times bestseller list."

Titan states that she "was a force of nature at the helm of the company's publicity in the US, bringing a career of media expertise to her work across a changing landscape, while championing authors with support and guidance. She was dearly beloved by her colleagues within Titan and around the world… and was instrumental to the company's significant growth and presence throughout the US over the last 18 years, working closely with the Hard Case Crime imprint after it was acquired in 2011. She was the native New Yorker heart of Titan Entertainment's New York Comic Con booth over the years and brought her warm, lively personality to interactions with countless fans and readers."

"We are devastated by the loss of Katharine," said Titan Entertainment Group co-owners Nick Landau and Vivian Cheung. "She had the warmest of personalities and cared deeply for all her authors as well as her colleagues on both sides of the Atlantic. She glowed whenever she discussed any aspect of publishing and had a phenomenal knowledge of all facets of publishing. Her contribution to Titan enabled us to grow far faster in the US than we ever thought possible. We will miss her dearly."

Titan Books Editorial Director Laura Price added, "Katharine was an absolute delight. A consummate professional, she coupled charm and grace with an infectious sense of humour. She will be missed terribly."

Katharine Trowbridge is survived by her three children, Sarah, Emily, and James Carroll; her two grandchildren, Madelyn and Rowan Moore; her mother, Marty Trowbridge; and her two siblings, Stephen and Mary Trowbridge. Bleeding Cool extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to family, friends, work colleagues and all who knew her.

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