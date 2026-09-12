Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, Crenshaw, Feiwel And Friends, graphic novel, middle grade

Katherine Applegate's Crenshaw To Be Adapted As A Graphic Novel

Katherine Applegate’s Crenshaw to be adapted as a graphic novel by Yai Rhynn from Feiwel And Friends in 2029

Article Summary Katherine Applegate’s Crenshaw is getting a graphic novel adaptation by Yai Rhynn from Feiwel and Friends.

The Crenshaw graphic novel is slated for publication in autumn 2028, bringing the middle-grade story to a new format.

Crenshaw follows Jackson as his family faces homelessness, with his outspoken imaginary cat returning to help.

Feiwel and Friends published the original 2015 Crenshaw, with rights negotiated by Applegate and Rhynn’s agents.

Yai Rhynn is adapting Katherine Applegate's middle-grade novel Crenshaw as a graphic novel, to be published by Feiwel and Friends for the autumn of 2028.

"In her first novel since The One and Only Ivan, winner of the Newbery Medal, Katherine Applegate delivers an unforgettable and magical story about family, friendship, and resilience. Jackson and his family have fallen on hard times. There's no more money for rent. And not much for food, either. His parents, his little sister, and their dog may have to live in their minivan. Again. Crenshaw is a cat. He's large, he's outspoken, and he's imaginary. He has come back into Jackson's life to help him. But is an imaginary friend enough to save this family from losing everything? Beloved author Katherine Applegate proves in unexpected ways that friends matter, whether real or imaginary. This title has Common Core connections."

Liz Szabla and Anna Roberto bought North American English rights and Roberto will edit. Katherine Applegate's agent, Elena Giovinazzo, at Heirloom Literary & Media, and Yai Rhynn's agents, Heather and Ethan Long, at Tugeau 2, negotiated the deal with Feiwel and Friends, which published the original Crenshaw in 2015.

Yai Rhynn is a technical engineer who writes and draws stories at night, including for Macmillan, Red Chair Press, and HP, as well as a range of independent collaborations. Katherine Applegate began her career as a ghostwriter, including the Sweet Valley Twins series, and is an author of children's and young adult fiction, best known for co-writing the long-running Animorphs science-fiction/fantasy series with her husband, Michael Grant, as well as Everworld and Remnants. She also wrote the 2012 novel The One and Only Ivan, which won the 2013 Newbery Medal; the book is told from the perspective of a gorilla living in a shopping-mall enclosure and has been adapted into a Disney film. Other notable works include middle-grade novels such as Home of the Brave, Crenshaw, Wishtree, Willodeen, Odder, the Endling trilogy, and the One and Only sequels.

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