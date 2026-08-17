Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, tom holland

Kathy Garver On Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Daily LITG 17th August, 2026

Firestar's Kathy Garver on Tom Holland's "Desolate" Spider-Man in The Daily LITG 17th August, 2026

Article Summary Kathy Garver says Tom Holland's Spider-Man feels "desolate," leading Bleeding Cool's top-read stories of the day.

Daily LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool headlines, from Rob Liefeld clashes to Batman and Wolverine news.

A look back at LITG highlights from 2025 to 2019 revisits major comics, TV, movie, and pop culture talking points.

Comic book birthdays and the latest LITG mailing list signup close out today's roundup of trending Spider-Man news.

Firestar's Kathy Garver on Tom Holland's "Desolate" Spider-Man was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Firestar's Kathy Garver on Tom Holland's "Desolate" Spider-Man and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits

LITG two years ago, Iron Fist

LITG three years ago, The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants yesterday

LITG four years ago, New Who

LITG five years ago: Marvel Comics Signature Removal

LITG six years ago, Wrestling, Trump and Pokemon

WWE discussion on the Slammys again took the top spot, followed by Dave Bautista's own slams on Donald Trump. With Pokemon Go and Doctor Who also dominating….

LITG seven years ago, DC flip-flopping

DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Trina Robbins , underground cartoonist of It Ain't Me, Babe and Wimmen's Comix , artist on Wonder Woman, comics historian, writer on Marvel's Fearless.

, underground cartoonist of and , artist on Wonder Woman, comics historian, writer on Marvel's Fearless. Rachel Pollack , writer on Doom Patrol.

, writer on Doom Patrol. John S. Romita , co-creator of Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl, creator of Gray Area, artist on Superman: Year One.

, co-creator of Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl, creator of Gray Area, artist on Superman: Year One. Andrew Helfer , DC editor, writer on The Shadow, creator of the Paradox Press imprint at DC.

, DC editor, writer on The Shadow, creator of the Paradox Press imprint at DC. Peter Timony , author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot

, author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot Bobby Timony , author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot

, author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot Greg Kerr , creator of Cur Comix

, creator of Cur Comix Douglass Barre , creator of Defiance and Chimerical Tales

, creator of Defiance and Chimerical Tales Tom McLean, author of Mutant Cinema: The X-Men Trilogy from Comics to Screen.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!