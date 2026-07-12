Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: keenspot, sdcc

Keenspot Divides Its SDCC Panel Into Two, One For Adults, One For Kids

Keenspot Entertainment is to divide its San Diego Comic-Con panel into two, the first half is Adults Only, the second half lets the kids in.

Article Summary Keenspot splits its San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Power Hour into an adults-only first half and an all-ages second half.

The SDCC panel runs Thursday, July 23, from 6 to 7 pm in Room 5AB, with kids advised to arrive after 6:25 pm.

Adult-focused discussion includes Maid Cafe and The Crying Boy, before shifting to Keenspot’s kid-friendly comics lineup.

Keenspot also promises surprise guests, announcements, and prize giveaways during its unusual two-part Comic-Con panel.

Keenspot Entertainment has a Power Hour panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, the 23rd of July, from 6 pm to 7 pm. Intriguingly, the first half is for adults-only comics, and the second half is for kids-only comic books. Which should make for some interesting panel management. The listing stated "The first half of this panel will discuss comics for mature readers, while the latter half will be devoted to Keenspot's all-ages comics. If bringing children, please arrive at 6:25."

Keenspot Power Hour: Maids, Monsters, and Pooh Bears, Oh My!

Thursday, July 23, 2026, 6-7 pm, PDT Room 5AB

At the 26th annual Comic-Con panel of pioneering comics conglomerate Keenspot, lucky audience members will win ultra-rare variant covers and other mystery prizes. Panelists include the mastermind behind the Ex Posse Universe, film producer Sean E. DeMott (co-creator of Maid Cafe), who is joined by writers Aimee DeLong and Kazue Watanabe, with cover artist Naomi Griffin, to discuss their top-selling grindhouse slasher manga Maid Cafe. Next, The Crying Boy creator, Niall O'Rourke (Squish & Squash), has updates on the in-the-works film and television adaptations of his two Ringo-nominated comics with director Mitchell Altieri (The Hamiltons), and then breaks down the process of making comics for an all-ages audience with the writer of the kids comics phenomenon Pooh Bear Adventures, Matt Cole (The Glopple), alongside Michael Adams (Hero Hiro, Kung Fu Legume) and Rob "Potsy" Potchak (Junior High Horrors, ZOR). There will also be surprise guests and announcements on Keenspot's comics, film, and television projects. Please note: The first half of this panel will discuss comics for mature readers, while the latter half will be devoted to Keenspot's all-ages comics. If bringing children, please arrive at 6:25.

How this will be policed, I am not entirely sure, but it might be interesting to see it in action, especially the tonal shift at 6.25 pm.

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