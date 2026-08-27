Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Dreamless, keenspot, marry me, pooh bear

Keenspot's Official Full November 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Keenspot's Official Full November 2026 Solicits and Solicitations with Dreamless, Lipstick Cliqa, Wonderland Trials, and Pooh Bear

Keenspot's November 2026 solicits and solicitations feature Bobby Crosby (Marry Me) and Sarah Ellerton delivering the World War II webcomic romance collection Dreamless, which is currently in development as a movie. Mike White launches a dark sci-fi Alice in Wonderland reimagining with Wonderland Trials #1 and collects his YA adventure in Robot + Girl TP Vol 01. Kayden Phoenix and Marcelino Servicio wrap the fierce all-female vampire gang saga in Lipstick Cliqa Deluxe Edition #3. Matt Cole and Tessa Rose bring seasonal warmth with the Pooh Bear Adventures Christmas Special #1 and the all-ages Pooh Bear Adventures TP Vol 01. Matt Fife and Matt Rodgers continue mammalian action in Otter Squad #6, while David Campiti, Mary Anne Evans, and Michal Dutkiewicz expand the NSFW witch series into the lavish Skyclad Absolute Enchantment HC.

DREAMLESS TP

(W) Bobby Crosby (A/CA) Sarah Ellerton

From the author of Marry Me (now a major motion picture starring Jennifer Lopez), Dreamless is a World War II romance about an American girl and a Japanese boy who have seen each other's lives in their sleep since birth. This 72-page softcover collection of the popular Keenspot webcomic, which was originally serialized online from January 2009 to July 2010, is written by Bobby Crosby and beautifully painted by Sarah Ellerton (Inverloch, The Phoenix Requiem).$9.99 11/4/2026

LIPSTICK CLIQA DELUXE EDITION #3 (OF 3)

(W) Kayden Phoenix (A) Marcelino Servicio (CA) J.Selin

From the Ex Posse Universe, Lipstick Cliqa is a fierce all-female gang of shape-shifting vampire cholas! After Morissa's grandmother is killed by a rival gang called the Stitches, Morissa and her Lipstick Cliqa crew vow revenge. Morrisa and the LSC conspire with the Chamberlains to kick the invading Stitches out of the Boils—only to be double-crossed and nearly wiped out by the ruthless Chamberlains. $5.99 11/25/2026

WONDERLAND TRIALS #1

(W/A/CA) Mike White

Humanity is on the brink of extinction. In 2128, Alice awakens from cryosleep on a mission to reclaim a world transformed by the mysterious Red Queen. Guided by her AI companion, M.A.M.A., she ventures into a beautiful yet unsettling Wonderland where living technology and hidden dangers blur the line between nature and machine. A dark sci-fi reimagining of Alice in Wonderland with the technological paranoia of Black Mirror. $5.99 11/11/2026

POOH BEAR ADVENTURES CHRISTMAS SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Matt Cole (A/CA) Tessa Rose

NOTE: Cover B is bagged with a surprise cover by a mystery artist and an exclusive trading card! On a peaceful Christmas day in the Hundred Acre Wood, Christopher Robin gathers Pooh and all his friends to share the greatest story ever told. As the tale unfolds, the beloved characters step into the roles of the Nativity, bringing the birth of Jesus to life with the warmth, gentleness, and heart that made this a timeless favorite. Blending the charm of classic storybook adventure with a heartfelt message of faith, kindness, and hope, Pooh Bear Adventures Christmas Special is a touching holiday tale that reminds readers of the true meaning of Christmas and is a perfect seasonal comic for families, collectors, and readers of all ages. $5.99 11/18/2026

OTTER SQUAD #6

(W) Matt Fife (A/CA) Matt Rodgers

The battle between the OTTER SQUAD and the terroristic zealots of L.E.E.C.H. spills onto the blood-soaked streets of Manhattan. In the aftermath, a new world leader emerges! Also in this issue: J Hammond's Battle Duck continues! [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$6.99 11/25/2026

POOH BEAR ADVENTURES TP VOL 01

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(W) Matt Cole (A/CA) Tessa Rose

An all-ages graphic novel inspired by the timeless world of A.A. Milne! Join Pooh Bear and friends for three heartwarming adventures through the Hundred Acre Wood in this charming all ages graphic novel collection inspired by the timeless world of A.A. Milne. From mysterious Woozle tracks to Rabbit's overcomplicated plans and Tigger's search for the perfect breakfast, each story is filled with humor, friendship, and the gentle magic that has delighted readers for generations. Written with warmth, wit, and playful imagination, Pooh Bear Adventures Volume 1 offers a fresh comic book experience for longtime Winnie-the-Pooh fans and a new generation of young readers alike, making it a perfect fit for families, libraries, and store shelves. $19.99 11/25/2026

ROBOT + GIRL TP VOL 01

(W/A/CA) Mike White

An all-new YA adventure from Mike White, creator of Penguin Random House's acclaimed graphic novel trilogy Mellybean! A robot on the brink of obsolescence wanders aimlessly through the city ready to give up on "life" and donate himself for spare parts, until a girl stumbles across his broken, discarded body. In appreciation of her compassion and empathy, the robot attempts to help the girl out with a financial windfall. However, unbeknownst to him, his procurement of funds brings unwanted conflict with the powers that be. As the girl tries to make right the robot's ethical oversight, Robot gets apprehended by unknown assailants and must now fight for the life he once wanted to give up on if he ever wants to see his newfound friend again. 232 action-packed pages collecting issues #1-10 of Robot + Girl. $29.99 11/25/2026

SKYCLAD ABSOLUTE ENCHANTMENT HC (MR)

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(W) David Campiti, Mary Anne Evans (A/CA) Michal Dutkiewicz

Louene Willoughby owns Willow's, an exclusive gentlemen's club. Her stage persona is a witch.It's no act. Willow is part of a coven who control natural magic performing rituals "clad by only the sky." A healer in old world Europe, charged with witchcraft, she was sentenced to death but saved by the real witch Panacea. When Willow discovered Panacea's evil true source of power she fled in fear. Willow learns that she can feed on the power of men's unsated sexual appetites, maintaining her youth and beauty. Until Panacea returns — seeking revenge for being spurned and to rip that power from Willow's beating heart. SKYCLAD: ABSOLUTE ENCHANTMENT EDITION expands the bewitching original NSFW Keenspot mini-series into a massive 8.5" x 12.5" format full-color 128 -page limited edition hardcover with bonus features, full-color illustrated slipcase, dustjacket, and surprise bonus cover with library binding. $75.00 11/4/2026

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