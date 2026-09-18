Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Kingdom Of Zod, krypton, ursa, zod

Keeping An Eye On Superman And Which Zod Is This A Kingdom Of Exactly?

Keeping an eye on Superman... and which Zod is this a Kingdom of, exactly? Superspoilers...

In recent issues of Superman, as part of the Kingdom Of Zod crossover, and as previously prophesied by Doomsday…

… Superman lost his eye to General Zod. His right eye as well.

It was quite a thing. Even as General Zod was then killed by his bride, Ursa, just as he had brought her back from the dead, for her own exacting standards. This wasn't the Zod she used to know.

Now with Superman as a young boy having travelled back in time to Krypton with Supergirl and Ursa…

…and with it looking like the past version of Zod will be coming to the future to take over from where his present self left off with The Kingdom Of Zod, what of Superman? The finale issue cover seems to suggest Superman is still maimed…

But in this week's Superman Unlimited #17 by Dan Slott, Rachael Stott and Montos, as Superman uses his "Gold Mode" more than ever before to rid the Earth of its Kryptonite radiation poisoning and infection…

… it seems to have a rather healing effect on his eye socket as well as burning off his beard. Maybe they will have to fix a couple more things on that Finale cover now.

And that's the end of the Gold Mode. Shame, that would have come in handy, with the younger Zod making nhis way to the present day with Superman's younger self in tow..

Superman Unlimited #17 by Dan Slott, Rachael Stott, Montos

Ever since Superman saved the world from the Kryptonite asteroid, he's had a new power to absorb Kryptonite's deadly radiation. Will his new power be enough to stop Zod's plans? But what is the cost this time? Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, and Tomorrow Man must work $4.99 9/16/2026

Ever since Superman saved the world from the Kryptonite asteroid, he's had a new power to absorb Kryptonite's deadly radiation. Will his new power be enough to stop Zod's plans? But what is the cost this time? Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, and Tomorrow Man must work $4.99 9/16/2026 Superman #42 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, Eduardo Pansica

Superman, Supergirl, and Lois Lane gather all the members of the Super-Force for a Hail Mary play to restore order to the Kryptonite Kingdom. But Zod and Ursa stand in their way! But not the Zod you might expect… $4.99 9/23/2026

Superman, Supergirl, and Lois Lane gather all the members of the Super-Force for a Hail Mary play to restore order to the Kryptonite Kingdom. But Zod and Ursa stand in their way! But not the Zod you might expect… $4.99 9/23/2026 Superman: Kingdom of Zod Special #1 by Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, Dan Slott,, Sophie Campbell, Paolo Villanelli, Bruno Frenda, David Messina

This is it! The startling conclusion to "Kingdom of Zod." The Kryptonite Kingdom has fallen. The only way to stop the war comes with great costs and shocks! Supergirl versus Ursa! Superman versus Zod! The Super-Force against Zod's army! The Super-Family will never be the same after this issue! $5.99 9/30/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!