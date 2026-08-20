Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Dave Elliott, eternals, keith giffen, london

Keith Giffen's Unseen Designs For Jack Kirby's Eternals

Keith Giffen's Unseen Designs For Jack Kirby's Eternals... until now

Article Summary Rare Keith Giffen designs for Jack Kirby's Eternals have surfaced from an unapproved Marvel Comics pitch.

Dave Elliott received the unseen Eternals artwork from Giffen, and the pages are now being offered for sale.

The London Comic Mart discovery spotlights a lost Marvel project linking Keith Giffen, Dave Elliott, and the Eternals.

Collectors can contact Dave Elliott for more Keith Giffen artwork, portfolio reviews, and upcoming comic mart appearances.

At the London Comic Mart I attended at the weekend, I bumped into Dave Elliott, who was selling some original artwork. The kind of pages that if I didn't have two daughters at university now, I would happily have broken out the wallet over instantly. But they also included some pages I wanted more people to see. Designs by the late Keith Giffen of Jack Kirby's Eternals characters, part of a pitch that Dave Elliott and Keith Giffen made to Marvel Comics, which didn't get greenlit. They were gifted to Elliott by Giffen, and now that Giffen has passed, and Dave Elliott is downsizing, they are up for sale.

Oh, balls, the kids can eat ramen, while writing this article, I just agreed with Dave to buy them at the asking price. But I still thought they were worth sharing. He does have others, though, such as Keith Giffen's Zodiac designs, and the following pieces… You should get in touch on X or BlueSky. Or come to the next London Comic Mart (stock up on your Marvelman ), where he is also offering to review artists' portfolios. Come with your portfolio, leave with a page from his? Or sign up to his newsletter for A1, Atomeka, Deadline and more stuff about wherever he'll be.

Keith Giffen was an American comic book artist and writer who worked extensively for both DC and Marvel over nearly five decades. With Bill Mantlo, he co-created Rocket Raccoon in 1976 and decades later wrote Annihilation that helped set the stage for the modern Guardians of the Galaxy. He intentionally developed a style influenced by Jack Kirby and rose to prominence at DC on Legion of Super-Heroes. He then relaunched Justice League International and redefined the Justice League as a more character-driven, comedic team book. He also co-created Lobo in The Omega Men, and revived the character with Alan Grant and Simon Bisley. He co-created the fourth-wall-breaking Ambush Bug, co-created the Jaime Reyes version of Blue Beetle, and comics such as Trencher. Hero Squared, 10, Tag, Zapt!, I Luv Halloweem, Common Foe, Tabula Rasa and Grunts.

Dave Elliott is a British comics writer, inker/artist, editor, and publisher, best known for co-founding Atomeka Press and the A1 anthology, as well as editorial roles across UK and US titles, co-founding Tundra UK, Blackball Comics, Penthouse Comics and Radical Studios, and more recent projects including Mechanical Cake. He began in the mid-1980s working on 2000 AD titles for Quality Comics and Marvel UK, alongside storyboarding/animation work and printmaking/illustration studies. He co-founded Atomeka Press in London with Garry Leach, as A1 won the 1990 Harvey Award for Best Anthology. It had revivals in the noughties with Ross Richie, in the teens with Titan Comics and now again as part of his new Deadline magazine revival. He has also recently worked with Fall Out Boy and NASCAR/MMI, served as a content producer/managing editor for DeviantArt, collaborated with Zuiker Press, and, most recently, as Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Mechanical Cake, collaborating with Ridley Scott, Bill Sienkiewicz, Chris Weston, Johnny Depp, and more.

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