Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: angel, buffy, kelly thompson

Kelly Thompson Posts Buffy & Angel Comic Book Artwork, Talks Delays

Kelly Thompson talks about Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel comics delays, as well as sharing artwork from both series

Article Summary Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel comic orders were canceled, but Kelly Thompson says the books will return reconfigured.

Thompson says the tightly linked Buffy and Angel launches evolved into a major Buffyverse event with lasting impact.

Kelly Thompson confirms Buffy and Angel comics are well underway, with substantial work completed despite the delays.

Buffy fans get a clear update on the delays, the new plan, and why Thompson believes the wait will be worth it.

Earlier this week, I broke the news that the comic book store orders for the repeatedly delayed Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Angel and Firefly comic book series launching from Dynamite, had been cancelled. But also that they would be returning in a new, reconfigured format as a result of the series, "evolving." Buffy and Angel writer Kelly Thompson posted to her Substack about it all…

"I can't talk about everything that has happened behind the scenes of course, but what I can say is that when I began doing promotion for these books, it became very clear to all of us that by linking the two books so closely and all circling around a huge change in the Buffy Universe, what I'd actually done was write AN EVENT BOOK. And so we've decided to just lean all the way into that and call it what it already was — a groundbreaking event to launch our new books — an event that will change the Buffyverse forever."

"Additionally, as I expressed to our editor Nate Cosby — because we have been so rigid about showing any interiors off — it almost feels like these books do not really exist — but the opposite is true! — we have A BUNCH in the can! I hope seeing a little bit from inside the books will reassure people that this is all very real. I have been working on it — as have Stephen Byrne, Giulia Giacomino, and Lee Loughridge — for most of this year. So there is a lot done. And we can't wait to share it with you. Anyway, Nate agreed with me — and so in this newsletter you're getting an EXCLUSIVE LOOK at interior images from both books. From BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #1 — art by Stephen Byrne. From ANGEL #1 – art by Giulia Giacomino. We'll get there, and I hope you'll all still be up for the ride. I've poured a lot of love into these guys — there was no other way to do it. I'm sorry the road has been a bit rocky (for me too!) but I hope it will all be worth the wait."

Those above are a few examples; you can see the rest on her Substack. And of course Nate Cosby knows all about delays…

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