Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: Absolute Wonder Woman, Black Cloak, It;s Jeff, kelly thompson, The Cull

Kelly Thompson "Ran Away Screaming" After Black Cloak And The Cull

Kelly Thompson "Ran Away Screaming" after Black Cloak and The Cull... but might return after the success of Absolute Wonder Woman

On Off-Panel with David Harper, Kelly Thompson explained why she ran the other way from creator-owned after Black Cloak with Meredith McClaren and The Cull with Mattia de Iulis. "I don't know how anyone makes independent comics on their own dime. We barely made it to do eleven issues of Black Cloak and five issues of The Cull plus a few other things here and there, little things. I could barely fund it with the Substack money. Like I had the money sitting there and it was enough to do it. And then the money we made back wasn't even close to what we'd invested."

Both series received Eisner nominations after launching via Substack in 2021 before print editions at Image Comics. "I think a lot of creators are not making good money unless they end up with like a crazy weird hit. I've never understood at any point in my life why some stuff takes off to the sky, and other stuff doesn't. I mean, I think when you have the kind of stuff we were talking about with like a mechanism for the Absolute Universe, I think that is the exact kind of level up. You have to give something that takes off and really captivates audiences on a large scale. But for what most comic books can handle or get from a promoting standpoint, what sinks and what falls and what rises honestly makes very little sense to me. I do not understand it. I don't know. I thought for sure The Cull, one of my most straightforward, adaptable, interesting things that I'd done with that gorgeous Mattia art, I thought for sure we'd have a great hit. And we had a modest hit that meant five was all we were doing."

Kelly Thompson remains proud of the work, but the return did not match the outlay. "We had a little room to do a little more on Black Cloak. Meredith is much faster, which changes the equation a bit, but it was very frustrating. All I really learned is that it's really hard and that I'm sort of afraid to go back. I don't know how I would go back to pure creator-owned without a huge kitty of money. Comics are my favourite thing ever, and making them and making stuff that me and my collaborators fully owned was a pure joy, but can you really recommend flushing all that money? I mean, like, that's the money to buy a house or to fund your retirement or several children's colleges, and you're going to invest it in something that you're not even going to make a third of that money back on. Like, how dumb am I? I'm pretty dumb, but I don't know that not that dumb I don't think."

It came down to harsh realities and harsher reactions. "I mean, there was no money left. I had to run back to work for hire. A lot of creatives talk, 'Listen, you should be doing your work-for-hire book that pays your rent. If you're lucky and you get something really popular, maybe it pays into your other stuff later, but your creator-owns are like your retirement. Hopefully they'll get optioned, and you'll take a little money into your retirement, and maybe they'll get a new collection that comes out, and you'll get that money later and everything. So I think most creators, at a certain point, think you should try to do both. You should be try to mixing them in. I would love to be doing a creator-owned at all times while I'm also doing a bunch of work for hire, but I basically ran screaming away after Black Cloak and The Cold because either the market I don't know it well enough and I can't negotiate it under these terms, or maybe I'm particularly bad at this and I need help figuring out how to do this. It was a very frustrating experience for me across the board. The only thing I ended up happy with was the work, which I felt really good about."

Kelly Thompson is not ruling out future creator-owned work, as her recently raised profile might change the numbers. "I want to believe that sort of levelling up my profile with Absolute Wonder Woman and with Jeff and stuff maybe can make those numbers do different things, but I don't know. Nobody can show you a spreadsheet to tell you, hey, yeah, you're going to do this much if you do this new creator-owned for a number one from you right now."

For now, for Kelly Thompson at least, the safer path is work-for-hire with the cushion already in place. "I'm trying to get Meredith to do some Absolute Wonder Woman, too. It'd be great if she could get on all of them, but if she could even get on just the Trinity and get a little Superman piece in there, too, that'd be hilarious."

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