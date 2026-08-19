Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics | Tagged: andrew tate, daredevil, hulk, kevin smith, Manosphere

Kevin Smith Brings The Manosphere To The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)

Kevin Smith Introduces The Manosphere To The Marvel Universe in today's Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire And Brimstone (Spoilers)

Article Summary Kevin Smith’s Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire And Brimstone #1 drops the Manosphere into Marvel as a new all-male supervillain team.

Spider-Man narrates the chaos as Mole Man leads Stilt-Man, Sandman and more under the loaded Manosphere banner.

The comic riffs on modern Manosphere culture, turning its toxic masculinity baggage into a sharp Marvel villain joke.

Bruce Banner’s church showdown sparks Hulk havoc, exorcism teases and a groan-worthy Daredevil pun to cap the issue.

Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire And Brimstone #1 by Kevin Smith, Andy McElfresh and R.B. Silva sees Kevin Smith's return to the Marvel Universe, with Star Wars Crossover and more Jay And Silent Bob one-shots to come. But this seems a little more dogma-tic than usual. But introducing us to a new Cardinal for New York, not Cardinal Ignatius Glick, but Cardinal Leviticus Thornhill.

Who's the narrator? Bullseye? Silver Sable? The Punisher? No, it's Spider-Man…

… or rather Peter Parker. Because that's the gag level we are dealing with, straight from the off. And that's the Mole Man attacking, bringing a new super-villain team.

With Stiltman, Everyman, Man-Bull, Absorbing Man, Sandman, Titanium Man, Molten Man and Plantman… of course, every supervillain team needs a name. And this is a new one.

The Manosphere! Maybe they want to recruit Spider-Man? Firstly used in 2009 for a blog of the same name, it became a loose network of men's interest blogs, forums, and communities, later popularised by Ian Ironwood of The Red Pill Room in his book The Manosphere: A New Hope For Masculinity, which surveyed and collected writings from various men's rights, pick-up artists and critiques of feminism and modern gender dynamics. And how everything is all the fault of women and weak men. And now a Marvel Supervillain team… will Andrew Tate apply for membership? Or is he a bit tied up right now…

But with Bruce Banner in the congregation, everything goes south fast…

But there may be an answer to the Hulk that has never before been attempted…

That Kevin Smith, always pitching to Kevin Feige. But it also gives the chance for Matt Murdock, Daredevil and lawyer, to make the most atrocious pun possible…

Yeah, if they do ever make a film of this, that's definitely going in the screenplay… Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire And Brimstone #1 by Kevin Smith, Andy McElfresh and R.B. Silva is published today by Marvel Comics, and every month until November.

Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire And Brimstone #1 (of 4) by Kevin Smith, Andy McElfresh, R.B. Silva

THWIP-SMASH! Legendary writers KEVIN SMITH and ANDY McELFRESH team up with superstar artist R.B. SILVA for the newest high-octane adventure for Spider-Man and Hulk! It's nonstop action! Side-splitting quips! And…the exorcism of Bruce Banner?! $5.99 9/19/26

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