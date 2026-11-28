Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: david marquez, kevin smith, Star Wars Marvel

The Star Wars Marvel Crossover Is Fully Written And Half Drawn

Kevin Smith has finished writing all six issues of the Star Wars Marvel crossover, Hope Assembles, while artist David Marquez is halfway

Article Summary Kevin Smith finished writing all six issues of Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles, easing fears about past comic delays.

Artist David Marquez is already nearing issue four, putting the Star Wars Marvel crossover in strong shape for 2027.

Smith says Hope Assembles should stay on schedule, with only minor dialogue tweaks and late-stage cameos still possible.

The first Star Wars Marvel crossover hits in 2027, while Kevin Smith is already eyeing an Empire Strikes Back sequel.

Kevin Smith is a well-known writer, director, actor, producer and entertainer, but when it comes to comic book writing, he has a reputation for being late. Spider-Man/Black Cat: The Evil That Men Do was a six-issue story that took four years to publish, from 2002 to 2006. Batman: The Widening Gyre was a planned 12-issue story that began publication in 2009. Kevin Smith wrote the first six issues in advance, but no further issues were ever published, ending on a major cliffhanger involving the Kevin Smith creation Onomatopoeia and the death of Silver St. Cloud. A sequel, eventually retitled Batman: Bellicosity, was repeatedly announced and delayed. Daredevil/Bullseye: The Target* saw only one issue released; the rest never appeared. So some retailers may have been dubious about this Star Wars Marvel crossover and when it would actually come out. Well, Kevin Smith has confirmed that all six scripts for Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles have been written, even if he is still adding one or three cameos. David Marquez, as of the middle of last month, was about to start issue four. Issue one is only out next year, so things are looking good. You can catch up on a lot of my previous coverage here. Kevin Smith said;

"I'm done. My scripts are all in. All six issues are in. Now, you know, we still get other bites at the apple every step of the way. Meaning like, you know, they'll send me black and whites, then they'll send me the color version of the book, and then they'll send me the lettered version. And at the last second, if we want to change any dialogue, we can. But for right now, all six issues are fully written. And David, I don't know if I'm allowed to say, but David is way deep into it. If my last recollection, I think he's about to head into issue four. So, we're great. Like in tip-top shape. None of these books going to be late, kids."

And Kevin is already planning the sequel, Empire Strikes Back / Marvel for 2030, so that's enough lead time, even for Kevin Smith…

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 by Kevin Smith, David Marquez

THE BIGGEST CROSSOVER OF THE CENTURY!!! A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY is headed to the "World Outside Your Window." To celebrate the 50th anniversary of STAR WARS, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing present STAR WARS/MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES, the first-ever crossover between the two legendary franchises. Written by KEVIN SMITH and drawn by DAVID MARQUEZ, the five-issue limited series brings together heroes and villains from both universes as the AVENGERS, SPIDER-MAN, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA, HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER, DOCTOR DOOM and more collide in an epic adventure. After a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A NEW HOPE to unfold on EARTH-616, two iconic universes meet on the page for the very first time. $5.99 1/13/27

THE BIGGEST CROSSOVER OF THE CENTURY!!! A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY is headed to the "World Outside Your Window." To celebrate the 50th anniversary of STAR WARS, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing present STAR WARS/MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES, the first-ever crossover between the two legendary franchises. Written by KEVIN SMITH and drawn by DAVID MARQUEZ, the five-issue limited series brings together heroes and villains from both universes as the AVENGERS, SPIDER-MAN, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA, HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER, DOCTOR DOOM and more collide in an epic adventure. After a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A NEW HOPE to unfold on EARTH-616, two iconic universes meet on the page for the very first time. $5.99 1/13/27 Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #2 by Kevin Smith, David Marquez

Avengers vs. Darth Vader! As the Avengers battle Darth Vader and the Empire, Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four race to uncover the secret behind the Star Wars' arrival in the Marvel Universe! Can Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel and Luke Skywalker find Han Solo before the galaxy changes forever? The second chapter of the unprecedented crossover of the century continues! 32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

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