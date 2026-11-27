Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: captain america, daredevil, darth vader, Star Wars Marvel

Kevin Smith Rewrote Star Wars Marvel Crossover Based On Fan Comments

Kevin Smith rewrote the Star Wars Marvel crossover based on fan comments to include Darth Vader Vs Daredevil

Article Summary Kevin Smith rewrote Star Wars Marvel crossover plans after fan comments, adding new moments and expanding the story.

Smith restored Daredevil for a Darth Vader showdown after readers spotted him in David Marquez preview artwork.

Fan reactions also pushed Kevin Smith to work Captain Marvel into Hope Assembles after early art teases sparked buzz.

Marvel expanded Star Wars: Hope Assembles from five issues to six as Kevin Smith rewrote key crossover beats.

Writer/director/actor/producer/entertainer Kevin Smith has written the Star Wars Marvel Crossover, Star Wars: Hope Assembles, a six-issue series with David Marquez, to be published by Marvel Comics in January. You can catch up on a lot of my previous coverage here. But Kevin Smith has also been rewriting it as well, based on fan comments.

The series sees the events of Star Wars relocated to the Marvel Universe, with a population who have all seen the films (apart from Captain America). And Daredevil, the character Kevin Smith first wrote for Marvel, almost missed out. Kevin Smith told comic book retailers that in the original outline, "I had written a minimal part for Daredevil. When I wrote all the issues for the five-issue run, I wound up not needing Daredevil, so he didn't make an appearance. Then I saw David's artwork, and there's Daredevil in the background behind Ben Kenobi. And somebody online was like, "Yeah, I want to see how Daredevil fares against Darth Vader." And so suddenly I was like, "Well, right now that doesn't happen at all." And we want to make sure that everyone's happy. So it allowed me to go back to issue six and include Daredevil so that, you know, everyone who appears on David's drawings that originally went out- all those interconnected covers- they feature prominently. So, I was able to weave Daredevil back in there thanks to that. Pitting Daredevil against Darth Vader was not me going, "Oh, I've always dreamed of doing it." It was literally based on someone's wise-ass comment going like, "I want to see how that would work." And I was like, "Done and done. I'm here to serve."

Probably this comment… 74 reads, one of them might have been Kevin. He also read other comments from people looking at the preview art. "They saw a streak in the background. They're like, 'That better be Captain Marvel.' And I was like, 'IT IS NOW,' and went back and was able to incorporate Captain Marvel into the story as well."

Thankfully he had the space to grow. "Marvel extended us from five to six issues because of moments like that where it's like, well, heavens, now we have to build that in, and the story gets thicker." Though the cover by Rafael Albuquerque showing Darth Vader with the Infinity Gauntlet will take longer to play out. "Once I saw that image, I was like, 'Oh, that needs to happen.'" He added that it "will play an integral part if we ever get to do the 50th anniversary Empire Strikes Back recrossover if this all works out." 2030, snoogans… He might even get the chance to include an Uncle Ben/Uncle Owen scene suggested by a retailer somehow… check back in 2027 to see if he did it.

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 by Kevin Smith, David Marquez

THE BIGGEST CROSSOVER OF THE CENTURY!!! A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY is headed to the "World Outside Your Window." To celebrate the 50th anniversary of STAR WARS, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing present STAR WARS/MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES, the first-ever crossover between the two legendary franchises. Written by KEVIN SMITH and drawn by DAVID MARQUEZ, the five-issue limited series brings together heroes and villains from both universes as the AVENGERS, SPIDER-MAN, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA, HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER, DOCTOR DOOM and more collide in an epic adventure. After a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A NEW HOPE to unfold on EARTH-616, two iconic universes meet on the page for the very first time. $5.99 1/13/27

THE BIGGEST CROSSOVER OF THE CENTURY!!! A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY is headed to the "World Outside Your Window." To celebrate the 50th anniversary of STAR WARS, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing present STAR WARS/MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES, the first-ever crossover between the two legendary franchises. Written by KEVIN SMITH and drawn by DAVID MARQUEZ, the five-issue limited series brings together heroes and villains from both universes as the AVENGERS, SPIDER-MAN, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA, HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER, DOCTOR DOOM and more collide in an epic adventure. After a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A NEW HOPE to unfold on EARTH-616, two iconic universes meet on the page for the very first time. $5.99 1/13/27 Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #2 by Kevin Smith, David Marquez

Avengers vs. Darth Vader! As the Avengers battle Darth Vader and the Empire, Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four race to uncover the secret behind the Star Wars' arrival in the Marvel Universe! Can Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel and Luke Skywalker find Han Solo before the galaxy changes forever? The second chapter of the unprecedented crossover of the century continues! 32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

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