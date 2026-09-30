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Killproof, The Gun Honey Spin-Off Launch At NYCC, Clothing Optional

Killproof is the surprise Gun Honey Spin-Off debut launching at New York Comic Con next week, clothing optional

Article Summary Killproof, the surprise Gun Honey Spin-Off, debuts early at New York Comic Con with a special 16-page advance sampler.

Charles Ardai expands the Gun Honey universe with Evie Parker, a genetically altered mercenary who cannot feel pain.

Evie first appeared in Heat Seeker: Combustion, where her breakout popularity earned the fan-favorite killer a solo series.

Killproof: A Gun Honey Series #1 comes from Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime, with the full first issue due in April 2027.

Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime are proud to announce Killproof: A Gun Honey Series, a brand-new comic book series expanding the bestselling Gun Honey Universe. And the first issue will have its surprise non-solicited launch at New York Comic-Con next week. Created by Charles Ardai, founder of the award-winning Hard Case Crime imprint, Killproof stars a new heroine, Evie Parker, in the ever-expanding, interconnected world of Gun Honey. Written by Charles Ardai, with art by Ace Continuado, inks by Juan Castro, colours by Asifur Rahman, and lettering by David Leach. And from that team, Charles Ardai, Ace Continuado and Juan Castro will be signing a special 16-page advance sampler of Killproof: A Gun Honey Series at New York Comic-Con on Friday, the 8th of October at noon at the ComicXposure booth #3935.

"A seasoned mercenary, a trained killer, Evie's been genetically altered so that she can't feel pain, heat, cold, hunger or fatigue – and she heals instantly from any injury. She's killproof! But those very attributes make her a target, and in KILLPROOF #1, Evie gets abducted by the richest man in the world, hoping to gain the same imperviousness and healing powers for himself…"

"Evie first appeared in HEAT SEEKER: COMBUSTION as Dahlia Racers' antagonist, but wouldn't you just know it, the two of them fell in love — and readers fell in love with her, too. So much so that we felt she deserved her own solo book," said Charles Ardai. "One cool thing about Evie is that she's not just an unstoppable killing machine, she's also, in her private life, a big nerd, a megafan of comic books and Star Trek and Monty Python and science fiction, which makes her huge fun to write. Evie's one of us – just a whole lot deadlier."

Gun Honey is Titan's best-selling crime thriller series, starring weapons supplier Joanna Tan, who will get you the weapon you need, when you need it, where you need it, no matter how impossible or however naked she gets along the way. Which is a lot. There have been seven series so far in the Gun Honey Universe: Gun Honey, Gun Honey: Blood for Blood, Gun Honey: Collision Course, Gun Honey: Doubles Down, Heat Seeker: A Gun Honey Series, Heat Seeker: Combustion, and Heat Seeker: Exposed.

Killproof: A Gun Honey Series #1 from Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime is set to hit comic shops in April 2027.

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