Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, killer croc

Killer Croc Returns A Favour To Batman In Bad Seeds: Sunset (Spoilers)

Killer Croc Returns A Favour To Batman In Bad Seeds: Sunset, out today (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman Bad Seeds: Sunset pays off Batman’s earlier mercy to Killer Croc as Waylon returns the favor in Gotham’s darkest hour.

After Batman spared him in Batman #1, Killer Croc reappears in the sewers with vital clues about Poison Ivy’s new threat.

Prehistoric plant monsters tear through Gotham below ground, and Croc warns Batman the city’s nightmare will worsen by morning.

Batman Bad Seeds sets Killer Croc up as an unlikely guide, saving Batman and revealing what may stop Gotham’s deadly sunrise.

In last year's first issue of the current Batman volume by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez, and Tomeu Morey, Killer Croc escaped Arkham Tower and went on a bit of a Gotham rampage.

Which is when Batman also met a certain Doctor Zeller at Arkham Towers. Quite the meat cute.

But, influenced by her and by the memory of Alfred Pennyworth, he didn't go all batarangs-blazing to take down Killer Croc; he just took time out to talk to Killer Croc when he wasn't quite feeling himself.

And today, in Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunset, they meet again. Just as Poison Ivy's prehistoric plant creatures are running amok through the Gotham sewers like a certain Waylon Jones used to do…

And King Croc seems to have decided to turn vegetarian all of a sudden…

And turns out to know more about what's going down in Gotham than anyone. Let's call him Professor Cros going forward, shall we?

But that it's also going to get a lot worse come morning…

And why all the information that may just save the day? As well as saving Batman from being gobbled up by Audrey II? Turns out a Crocodile never forgets…

Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn is published today by DC Comics.

BATMAN BAD SEEDS SUNSET #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

THE BATMAN: BAD SEEDS EVENT STARTS HERE! MATT FRACTION, G. WILLOW WILSON, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND CLIFF RATHBURN KICK OFF AN ALL-NEW BATMAN EVENT! Gotham City's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated by daylight. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once. Storylines converge in Batman: Bad Seeds, a Gotham City event spanning one long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a hostile world of prehistoric plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. As the sun goes down and Gotham loses power, Matt Fraction (Batman), G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Absolute Evil), and Cliff Rathburn (The Walking Dead) deliver an unforgettable opening chapter that shows the only thing scarier than the night just might be the morning sun… $5.99 8/26/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!