King Kong 1968 Gold Key Comic Book Adaptation, Up for Auction

King Kong has always been my personal favorite giant monster, more so than Godzilla and the like. To me, Kong has always had the better and more heartbreaking story, and even though he is a giant monster, somewhat relatable. As a fan, a comic that I have always wanted in my collection but haven't seen in quite some time is a nice copy of Movie Comics: King Kong, published in 1968 by Gold Key. I have come across wrecked ones, but it has been a while since I have seen a nice copy, like this CGC 9.2 taking bids today at Heritage Auctions. At $170 right now, good luck finding it cheap at any point, but that is still a great price. Check it out below.

King Kong Needs More Comics

"Movie Comics: King Kong #nn (Gold Key, 1968) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages. Movie Adaption. Painted cover. Alberto Giolitti art. Back cover pin-up. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $85. CGC census 10/22: 6 in 9.2, 9 higher. CGC Grader Notes: wear all corners back cover, wear all corners front cover, scuffing to cover, small name stamp page(s) 1, spine stress lines to cover. Comic book-sized giant edition. Painted cover by George Wilson. #30036-809 on cover. Adaptation of the classic 1930s movie "King Kong." Back cover features a pinup of front cover illustration. Story and picture summaries on inside covers. "King Kong," script by Gary Poole, pencils by Giovanni Ticci, inks by Alberto Giolitti; A film crew voyages to a tropical island for an exotic location shoot and discovers a gigantic gorilla who falls for their female blonde star. 68 pgs., full color. $0.25. Cover price $0.25."

Fun fact: there is also a treasury-sized edition of this book, also from 1968, and that is way harder to find. This comic sized version of King Kong will do though. Go here to get more info, and to place a bid before the auction ends today.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.