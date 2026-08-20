Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics | Tagged: brett bean, Comic Tom, It Demands Sacrifice, Jorge Fornés, Joshua Dysart, kristen ritter, mike carey, shelly bond, Tomás Giorello

Krysten Ritter Joins Bad Idea Comics For It Demands Sacrifice

Krysten Ritter joins Bad Idea Comics for It Demands Sacrifice in October 2026

Article Summary Krysten Ritter joins Bad Idea's It Demands Sacrifice: Record Read-A-Long, a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl release.

Best known for Jessica Jones and Breaking Bad, Ritter reunites with co-creator David Yarovesky on the project.

The horror comic package revives classic record read-alongs with a performed story, score, voices and sound effects.

It Demands Sacrifice launches in October 2026, with the collectible vinyl comic available to order now while supplies last.

Krysten Ritter has joined the voice cast of It Demands Sacrifice: Record Read-A-Long, the limited-edition 7" vinyl variant "cover" to Bad Idea's upcoming horror series It Demands Sacrifice.

Best known for her performance as Jessica Jones, in her own series, Defenders and Daredevil: Born Again, Jane Margolis on Breaking Bad and the lead in Don't Trust The B In Apartment 23, Ritter also previously collaborated with It Demands Sacrifice co-creator David Yarovesky, as the witch Natacha in his Netflix horror-fantasy film Nightbooks.

It Demands Sacrifice: Record Read-A-Long is intended to revive the classic comic book record read-alongs of the 1970s for a new generation. Each limited-edition package pairs an exclusive comic book with a 7" vinyl record featuring a fully performed version of the story, allowing readers to listen as the characters, score and sound effects bring the comic to life on the page.

Krysten Ritter joins comic book creators Jorge Fornés, Brett Bean, Mike Carey, Shelly Bond, Tomás Giorello, Joshua Dysart, Comic Tom, Near Mint Condition's Uncanny Omar, Beyond Wednesday's Brian McClay, Lunar Distribution's Christina Merkler, Kwan Chang and more but is the first person best known as an actor to join the cast. She won't be the last…

These vinyl record comic book collectables are available to order now on a first-come, first-served basis. Once they're gone, they're gone forever

IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #1

Written by PHILIP GELATT & DAVID YAROVESKY

Art by ADAM POLLINA

Colors by DEAN WHITE

Covers by SKOTTIE YOUNG, TONY FLEECS, PATRICK HORVATH & MORE

$5.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR

ORDERS DUE SEPTEMBER 7, 2026 | IN STORES OCTOBER 7, 2026

This October, Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Philip Gelatt (LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS), acclaimed filmmaker David Yarovesky (BRIGHTBURN), visionary artist Adam Pollina (X-FORCE), and superstar colorist Dean White (CONAN THE BARBARIAN) begin a new horror masterpiece in IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #1!

On a quiet farm, Bronson, the youngest and smallest member of a close-knit family of goats, lives an idyllic life of sun-drenched fields, fresh hay, and sibling rivalries. His greatest concern is proving to his older siblings—and, more importantly, his imposing father—that he is more than just the runt of the herd. Then, in a single night, everything changes. A drug-fueled, sex-obsessed satanic hippie murder cult descends on the farm, slaughtering the family who raised and protected the goats before abducting Bronson and his loved ones. Deep in the wilderness, beneath a blood-red moon, hundreds of cult followers gather for an ancient ritual. Their purpose: to sacrifice the goats and summon a ravenous demon from beyond. Now, the fate of his family rests on the shoulders of the one creature least prepared to save them. Innocent, outmatched, and absurdly cute, Bronson must summon a courage he never knew he possessed as he confronts knife-wielding cultists, unspeakable horrors, and forces far beyond his understanding in a desperate attempt to rescue his family before they are offered up in blood.

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