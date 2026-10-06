Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics | Tagged: danny elfman, David Dastmalchian, eternals, It Demands Sacrifice, Krysten Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, seth green

Kumail Nanjiani Joins It Demands Sacrifice Bad Idea Vinyl Variant

Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani joins Krysten Ritter, David Dastmalchian, Danny Elfman and Seth Green for It Demands Sacrifice Bad Idea Vinyl Cover

Article Summary Kumail Nanjiani joins Bad Idea’s It Demands Sacrifice: Record Read-A-Long as Bronson, the lead goat in the horror tale.

The Kumail Nanjiani vinyl variant is a 7-inch record comic pairing an exclusive issue with a fully performed audio story.

Krysten Ritter, David Dastmalchian, Danny Elfman and Seth Green join Kumail Nanjiani in the star-studded cast.

Bad Idea says the It Demands Sacrifice vinyl collectible is available to order now in limited quantities while supplies last.

Bad Idea has announced that writer, actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani is joining the voice cast of It Demands Sacrifice: Record Read-A-Long, a variant cover in record form to the 21st of October release o the limited-edition 7" vinyl variant "cover" to Bad Idea's upcoming horror series It Demands Sacrifice. by Philip Gellatt, David Yarovesky, Adam Pollina and Dean White. Kumail Nanjiani joins a lineup that includes Krysten Ritter, David Dastmalchian, Danny Elfman and Seth Green. He will voice Bronson, the littlest goat of the family and the story's lead.

It Demands Sacrifice: Record Read-A-Long revives the classic 1970s comic-book read-alongs. Each limited-edition package pairs an exclusive comic with a 7-inch vinyl record featuring a fully performed version of the story, complete with characters, score and sound effects. The full announced voice cast for the read-along also includes comic industry talents Jorge Fornés, Brett Bean, Mike Carey, Shelly Bond, Tomás Giorello, Joshua Dysart, Comic Tom, Near Mint Condition's Uncanny Omar, Beyond Wednesday's Brian McClay, Lunar Distribution's Christina Merkler, Kwan Chang and more. These vinyl record comic book collectables are available to order now on a first-come, first-served basis. Once they're gone, they're gone forever

IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #1

Written by PHILIP GELATT & DAVID YAROVESKY

Art by ADAM POLLINA

Colors by DEAN WHITE

Covers by SKOTTIE YOUNG, TONY FLEECS, PATRICK HORVATH & MORE

$5.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR

ORDERS DUE SEPTEMBER 7, 2026 | IN STORES OCTOBER 7, 2026

This October, Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Philip Gelatt (LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS), acclaimed filmmaker David Yarovesky (BRIGHTBURN), visionary artist Adam Pollina (X-FORCE), and superstar colorist Dean White (CONAN THE BARBARIAN) begin a new horror masterpiece in IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #1!

On a quiet farm, Bronson, the youngest and smallest member of a close-knit family of goats, lives an idyllic life of sun-drenched fields, fresh hay, and sibling rivalries. His greatest concern is proving to his older siblings—and, more importantly, his imposing father—that he is more than just the runt of the herd. Then, in a single night, everything changes. A drug-fueled, sex-obsessed satanic hippie murder cult descends on the farm, slaughtering the family who raised and protected the goats before abducting Bronson and his loved ones. Deep in the wilderness, beneath a blood-red moon, hundreds of cult followers gather for an ancient ritual. Their purpose: to sacrifice the goats and summon a ravenous demon from beyond. Now, the fate of his family rests on the shoulders of the one creature least prepared to save them. Innocent, outmatched, and absurdly cute, Bronson must summon a courage he never knew he possessed as he confronts knife-wielding cultists, unspeakable horrors, and forces far beyond his understanding in a desperate attempt to rescue his family before they are offered up in blood.

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