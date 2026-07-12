Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Ghost Machine, lamont magee, sdcc

Lamont Magee Has An SDCC Surprise Announcement With Image Comics

Lamont Magee has a San Diego Comic-Con Surprise Announcement with Image Comics to make at the show

Article Summary Lamont Magee will make a surprise announcement with Image Comics at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 during Saturday’s panel.

The Image Comics panel focuses on launching new comics, building audiences, and connecting fresh stories with fans.

Lamont Magee is known for Black Lightning, Young Jedi Adventures, and Ghost Machine’s The Soulless: A Hyde Street Story.

Magee’s SDCC reveal could be a new comic with Maytal Zchut, a Ghost Machine title, or something entirely new.

On the Saturday of San Diego Comic-Con, Image Comics has a panel about creating new comic books and finding an audience. The panellists are credited "Franklin Jonas (Fireborn), Maytal Zchut (Sisterhood: A Hyde Street Story), Lamont Magee (Surprise Announcement), Brett Bean (D'Orc), and GMB Chomichuk (The Eye Collector)". Now, "Surprise Announcement" isn't the name of a new Image Comics title; it means there will be a surprise announcement for a new comic book by Lamont Magee during the panel itself…

Lamont Magee is an American television writer, producer, and comic book creator with writer/producer credits including Black Lightning for The CW, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, All American: Homecoming and a consulting producer on HBO Max's Lanterns series. He is also a creator at Ghost Machine, the creator-owned comic book and media company, publishing through Image Comics, and is the writer of The Soulless: A Hyde Street Story, (first mentioned by Bleeding Cool), drawn by fellow panellist Maytal Zchut. Might their new book be together? Will it be for the Ghost Machine imprint? Will it be for something entirely different?

Image Comics: The New Wave of Comics Storytelling, Character, and Talent

Saturday July 25, 2026 3:30pm – 4:30pm PDT Room 24ABC

Franklin Jonas (Fireborn), Maytal Zchut (Sisterhood: A Hyde Street Story), Lamont Magee (Surprise Announcement), Brett Bean (D'Orc), and GMB Chomichuk (The Eye Collector) discuss what it is like bringing new comics to market and creating comics that fans connect with. Moderated by Jim Viscardi.

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 runs from the 22nd of July through to the 26th of July, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center. It will typically draw over 100,000 attendees, but many more come to take over downtown San Diego, with panels, exhibits, signings, and off-site activations. Ghost Machine also has a bunch of exclusive comic books and merchandise available at the show…

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