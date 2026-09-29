Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Dynamic Duo, Ghost Pepper, hottest comics, lanterns, miracleman, Rhetoric, spawn, Spawn 77, The Last Driver

Lanterns, Ghost Pepper & Miracleman: The Week's Top Ten Hottest Comics

Lanterns, Ghost Pepper and Miracleman lead this week's Top Ten Hottest Comics with a dash of Absolute Batman, Spawn '77 and Sean Murphy

The TV show Lanterns has pushed more comics to the top of the ten hottest comics this week, alongside Ghost Pepper, Miracleman, Absolute Batman, Rhetoric, Spawn '77, The Last Driver and Dynamic Duo. All joining the Top 10 Hottest Comics List, courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions…

GREEN LANTERN #39 – TAURIN CLARKE | DC | SEPTEMBER 2026 This is it! Lanterns is going to be wrapping up their successful first season at the end of this week. The hype is up and fans are on the edge of their seats to figure out the mystery of Hal Jordan's death. The penultimate episode last week answered a few questions but actually created many more for fans. We won't jump right into spoilers but if you want to avoid them, skip over the next entry on our list! For now, covers featuring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as their Lanterns counterparts are coming in hot! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #23 – DAVE WILKINS | DC | SEPTEMBER 2026 Here come the spoilers! Lanterns has done an excellent job leading viewers down the path of a classic whodunit story by searching for the manhunter. Now, the story has pivoted down another path, the mystery behind Hal Jordan's death. This past episode showed that Hal had been keeping a secret portal to a desolate yellow planet where Sinestro was stranded! The planet was corrupted by fear, it was the homeworld of Antaan, and it leads to the question of why Hal had this in the first place? All these little clues feed the speculation on Lanterns that has caused books to spike these past few weeks. DC has done an excellent job at making Hal and John stars, and fans love the Lanterns covers! We tracked it at a high sale of $22 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17. GHOST PEPPER #15 – RACHTA LIN (1:25) | IMAGE | SEPTEMBER 2026 This book has taken off in value! Rachta Lin did an excellent job of showcasing the sexy Loloï and the humorous exhibition of food surrounding her. Not only is it a great cover, but it is also an incentive cover, making it that much harder to track down. The story also features the origin of the Eclipse Makers and debuts a new titan. It has a lot going for it, and the market is responding quickly. Time continues to increase the value of this cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $53. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25 – CLAY MANN – FOIL | DC | OCTOBER 2026 When Absolute Batman hits our Top Ten lists, it's usually the debut of a new character or a rare exclusive retailer cover. Not this time! This is an open-order cover illustrated by Clay Mann, and it has caught the attention of collectors already! The cover is an homage to Japanese weekly comics and has been getting tons of hype, with almost a full month before its release! The FOC for this book just closed yesterday, so it is likely that fans will be scrambling to pick up this awesome cover when it drops in comic stores next month! We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for a raw NM copy, and a current raw NM FMV of $8. MIRACLEMAN #1 – GARRY LEACH – REGULAR | ECLIPSE | AUGUST 1985 Miracleman is officially back! After a long absence, the classic hero (formerly Marvelman) makes his grand return in AVENGERS ARMAGEDDON #4 and is slated to join the new post-event Avengers squad as their fifth member. This major comeback has instantly transformed the issue into a hot commodity on the aftermarket since last week! We tracked it at a high sale of $128 for a Graded 9.6 copy and a current raw VF FMV of $13. SPAWN 77 #1 – TODD MCFARLANE (1:50) | IMAGE | SEPTEMBER 2026 The recent SPIDER-MAN #300 homage cover was getting tons of hype, helping SPAWN 77 #1 become a top seller. The "red letter" Whatnot variant was the first cover to hit high demand. However, as fans look to collect all the homage covers, they have found themselves hunting down the 1:50 variant cover this past week! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $42. AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4 – MICHAEL CHO – SPOILER | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 2026 Although Marvel bought the character in 2009, reprinted his stories in 2010, and teased him in 2021's TIMELESS #1, nothing much happened with Miracleman… until now. Last week changed everything with the reveal of a spoiler cover showcasing Miracleman now part of the Marvel universe. As the only variant featuring him in this key issue, it is a massive pickup for collectors! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16. DETECTIVE COMICS #1113 – JIM LEE – BUILDING BAD | DC | SEPTEMBER 2026 This issue is a fantastic example of DC teaming up with its fanbase, resulting in the official debut of a brand-new villain. Rhetoric, the new villain, was created through the "Building Bad" sweepstakes. Winner, Sharif Robbins-Brinson, got the chance to work with DC to create "Rhetoric". This variant is the only cover that showcases Rhetoric. The cover has quickly generated massive hype and become a top seller! We tracked it at a high sale of $21 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12. THE LAST DRIVER #1 – SEAN MURPHY – 2ND PRINT | IMAGE | SEPTEMBER 2026 THE LAST DRIVER went from 0 to 60 as soon as the ashcan dropped. The ashcan soared in value, and everyone was ready to hunt down the first issue when it debuted. The first issue covers were top sellers for weeks after it originally released. It was sent back for a 2nd printing, and fans have been waiting for the book to drop. Now, this 2nd print is making waves on the aftermarket. Will the 3rd print follow in the same tire tracks as its predecessors? We tracked it at a high sale of $18 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13. BATMAN #635 – MATT WAGNER – DIRECT | DC | DECEMBER 2004 We're still two years out from the film's announced release date, but Dynamic Duo is already starting to build hype. Slated for a June 2028 release, the cast is rumored to have come together. There aren't official announcements about the film, but a well-known leaker has shared that casting for Dick Grayson and Jason Todd has been finalized. Take this with a grain of salt, but reportedly, Mason Thames will voice Dick Grayson and Logan Kim will voice Jason Todd. The story is set to highlight the early friendship between the two Robins as they go up against the Red Hood gang. We tracked it at a high sale of $345 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $93. Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, September 27th, 2026.

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