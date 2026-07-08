Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro, Hasbro convention, Lara Croft, skybound, Tomb raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider Now On The Cover Of G.I. Joe #330 Second Print

Lara Croft, Tomb Raider, Is Now On The Cover Of G.I. Joe #330 Second Printing from Skybound and Image Comics

Article Summary Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft makes a surprise first appearance in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #330 from Skybound.

G.I. Joe #330 sold out at distributor level, prompting https://bleedingcool.com/comics/scoop-g-i-joe-x-tomb-raider-crossover-in-october-2026-from-image/a second printing with a new Lara Croft cover by Chris Mooneyham.

Skybound confirms the first-ever Tomb Raider/G.I. Joe comic book crossover, launching as a five-issue series in October.

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero/Tomb Raider #1 arrives October 7, 2026, from Kyle Higgins and Elena Casagrande.

Bleeding Cool broke the story at the weekend, but now, with the publication of G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #330, the word that a) Lara Croft, Tomb Raider, is on the final page and b) we are getting a G.I. Joe / Tomb Raider crossover series in October, is now everywhere. Especially that the comic is now getting a second printing and Lara Croft is on the cover…

"Following Lara Croft's surprise, historic first appearance in G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #330 today, the landmark issue will be rushed back to print! Skybound and Image Comics, in collaboration with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, and video game developer Crystal Dynamics, announced a complete sellout of G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #330 at the distributor level, marking a blockbuster start to the first-ever Tomb Raider/G.I. JOE crossover event! G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #330 will return to comic book shops on August 12, 2026, with a second printing featuring Lara Croft's first Skybound cover appearance on an all-new cover by G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero artist, Chris Mooneyham."

"Surprise! It was very difficult to keep Lara Croft's secret appearance in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero under wraps, but now that the cat is out of the bag, we can't wait to show you what's next for the Tomb Raider!" said Alex Antone, Editorial Director, Skybound. Yeah, sorry about that Alex. "This is the crossover event you never saw coming…but when it comes to Skybound comics, expect the unexpected!"

Readers who picked up G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #330 in comic book shops today were treated to a surprise first appearance of Lara Croft as she infiltrated Castle Destro in search of her next deadly destination. This marks the first time EVER that the worlds of G.I. Joe and Tomb Raider have met in comic book history.

And now in October, Lara Croft's search for Cobra Island goes to the next level in G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero/Tomb Raider #1, a 5-issue limited series from the creative team of writer Kyle Higgins, artist Elena Casagrande, colourist Alex Guimarães, and letterer Pat Brosseau, available in comic shops on October 7, 2026. G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #330 Second Printing ($3.99) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

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