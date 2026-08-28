Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000 ad, judge dredd, late

LATE: 2000 AD And Judge Dredd Delayed After Printer Goes Bust

LATE: 2000 AD And Judge Dredd Delayed After Their Printer Goes Into Administration

It seems like an epidemic right now. Rebellion Publishing, publishers of the 2000 AD weekly sci-fi anthology comic book and the monthly Judge Dredd Megazine, have issued the following statement about delays to the comic and why 2000 AD Prog 2498 will not be coming out next week as planned.

"We're sorry to inform all loyal Squaxx dek Thargo that this coming week's issue of 2000 AD — #2498 — will be delayed getting to shelves by one week. The company that prints 2000 AD and the Judge Dredd Megazine has gone into administration, and we have had to secure new printers. This has been sudden, and we have been working around the clock to rectify the situation. Digital subscriptions will remain unaffected. We apologise for this unfortunate outcome – our loyal readership is the bedrock of 2000 AD, and we deeply regret the inconvenience of this unexpected disruption. We want to reassure you that the supply of Thrill-power will be resumed and steps will be taken to bring us back onto our normal schedule as soon as possible."

A comic book printer going into administration must surely be punished by Ten Years In The Cubes!!! No? Please yourself. How this will affect other issues, especially the upcoming 2000 AD #2500 and the fiftieth anniversary of Judge Dredd and 2000 AD, is yet to be seen… and the US printings of these comics due out next month will presumably be unaffected.

2000 AD PROG #2498

(W) Kenneth Niemand, Andi Ewington, Dan Abnett, Kek-W (A) Ian Culbard, Dan Cornwell, Dave Kenall, Nicolò Assirelli (CA) Patrick Goddard

2000 AD is the weekly sci-fi anthology which brings you hard-hitting Thrills and cosmic excitement every single week – it's The Galaxy's Greatest Comic! This week it all comes to a shattering conclusion for The Fall of Deadworld – will anyone be left standing amidst the carnage caused by The Dark Judges?

(W) Kenneth Niemand, Andi Ewington, Dan Abnett, Kek-W (A) Ian Culbard, Dan Cornwell, Dave Kenall, Nicolò Assirelli (CA) Patrick Goddard 2000 AD is the weekly sci-fi anthology which brings you hard-hitting Thrills and cosmic excitement every single week – it's The Galaxy's Greatest Comic! This week it all comes to a shattering conclusion for The Fall of Deadworld – will anyone be left standing amidst the carnage caused by The Dark Judges? 2000 AD PROG #2499

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand (A) Ian Culbard, Dan Cornwell (CA) TBA

With the Mega-Sized 2000 AD Prog 2500 coming next week, we're clearing the deck with the epic conclusion of every story running in the Prog! Judge Dredd: The Oubliette reaches the gory end, while Brink: Call Of The Void also comes to a conclusion this week!

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand (A) Ian Culbard, Dan Cornwell (CA) TBA With the Mega-Sized 2000 AD Prog 2500 coming next week, we're clearing the deck with the epic conclusion of every story running in the Prog! Judge Dredd: The Oubliette reaches the gory end, while Brink: Call Of The Void also comes to a conclusion this week! 2000 AD PROG #2500

(W) Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Guy Adams, Dan Abnett (A) Henry Flint, Megan Huang, Tazio Bettin, Lee Milmore (CA) Mike Perkins

JUMP ONBOARD WITH 2000 AD HERE! An all-new lineup for the landmark 2500th issue of The Galaxy's Greatest Comic reveals a major shake-up for Judge Dredd's Mega-City One brewing in The New Future, the follow-up to A Better World; vampire bounty hunter Durham Red arrives on a casino world in Hungry City; Dexter and co cross dangerous seas in Azimuth: How to Train Your Dagon; Herne & Shuck sets their sights on the organisation St Michael; and we learn the truth behind the world of Ghosted as it returns for its second series!

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