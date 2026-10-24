Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, late

LATE: Absolute Batman Slips From November To December

LATE: Absolute Batman Slips From November To December 2026, as well as Dark Knights Of Steel, 100 Bullets, and Supergirl: Survive

Article Summary Absolute Batman slips again as Beyond Ark-M #1 moves from November 11 to December 2 in DC’s latest delay wave.

DC schedule changes also hit Dark Knights of Steel II #5, now pushed from November 18 to December 2.

100 Bullets: The US of Anger #5 and Supergirl: Survive #5 both shift later, landing on November 18.

Batman collected editions slide too, with Black Casebook Deluxe and Gotham by Gaslight Absolute delayed to December 8.

Following earlier reports of Absolute Batman-and-related lateness and schedule slips affecting Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M , and news that Absolute Catwoman itself would stretch into 2027 purely due to delays , a fresh round of DC Comics titles has pushed their dates further out. Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark M #1, originally scheduled for the 11th of November, will now be out on the 2nd of December. So we will get an Absolute Batman comic out in December after all!

100 Bullets: The US of Anger #5, originally out on the 4th of November, is now out on the 18th of November,

Supergirl: Survive #5, originally scheduled for the 11th of November, will now be out on the 18th of November,

Dark Knights of Steel II #5, originally scheduled for the 18th of November, is now out on the 2nd of December.

Batman: The Black Casebook: The Deluxe Edition HC, originally out on the 10th of November, is now out on the 8th of December and Batman: Gotham by Gaslight: Absolute Edition HC, originally scheduled for the 6th of October, is now scheduled for the 8th of December.

Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M one-shot by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, and Francesco Francavilla is published on the 18th of November, 2026…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN BEYOND ARK-M #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla

SCOTT SNYDER AND FRANK TIERI DIVE INTO THE DISTURBING ORIGIN OF PROFESSOR PYG, AND THE JOKER'S WORLDWIDE ARKS! In Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1, we took you inside the darkest recesses of Ark M…now prepare to see what's beyond! As the Joker surveys his empire of Arks, learn what terrible secrets and bone-chilling shocks lurk within them! Do you dare join the maniacal superstar team that brought you the Ark M Special (Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri) as we uncover what other horrible challenges and bloodcurdling surprises await the Absolute Dark Knight? Do you dare not to? $4.99 11/18/2026

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