Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, late
LATE: Absolute Batman Slips From November To December
LATE: Absolute Batman Slips From November To December 2026, as well as Dark Knights Of Steel, 100 Bullets, and Supergirl: Survive
Article Summary
- Absolute Batman slips again as Beyond Ark-M #1 moves from November 11 to December 2 in DC’s latest delay wave.
- DC schedule changes also hit Dark Knights of Steel II #5, now pushed from November 18 to December 2.
- 100 Bullets: The US of Anger #5 and Supergirl: Survive #5 both shift later, landing on November 18.
- Batman collected editions slide too, with Black Casebook Deluxe and Gotham by Gaslight Absolute delayed to December 8.
- Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark M #1, originally scheduled for the 11th of November, will now be out on the 2nd of December. So we will get an Absolute Batman comic out in December after all!
- 100 Bullets: The US of Anger #5, originally out on the 4th of November, is now out on the 18th of November,
- Supergirl: Survive #5, originally scheduled for the 11th of November, will now be out on the 18th of November,
- Dark Knights of Steel II #5, originally scheduled for the 18th of November, is now out on the 2nd of December.
- Batman: The Black Casebook: The Deluxe Edition HC, originally out on the 10th of November, is now out on the 8th of December and Batman: Gotham by Gaslight: Absolute Edition HC, originally scheduled for the 6th of October, is now scheduled for the 8th of December.
Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M one-shot by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, and Francesco Francavilla is published on the 18th of November, 2026…
ABSOLUTE BATMAN BEYOND ARK-M #1 (ONE SHOT)
(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla
SCOTT SNYDER AND FRANK TIERI DIVE INTO THE DISTURBING ORIGIN OF PROFESSOR PYG, AND THE JOKER'S WORLDWIDE ARKS! In Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1, we took you inside the darkest recesses of Ark M…now prepare to see what's beyond! As the Joker surveys his empire of Arks, learn what terrible secrets and bone-chilling shocks lurk within them! Do you dare join the maniacal superstar team that brought you the Ark M Special (Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri) as we uncover what other horrible challenges and bloodcurdling surprises await the Absolute Dark Knight? Do you dare not to? $4.99 11/18/2026