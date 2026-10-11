Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: 100 Bullets, absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman, action comics, Emperor Aquaman, late, The Fury of Firestorm

LATE: Absolute Catwoman, Absolute Batman And More Slip Schedules

Absolute Catwoman, Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M, Emperor Aquaman, 100 Bullets, The Fury Of Firestorm and Action Comics will be late

Article Summary Absolute Catwoman #4 is now late to November 4, while Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M #1 slips to November 25.

DC delays also hit 100 Bullets: The US of ANGER #5, Fury of Firestorm #7, Emperor Aquaman #22 and Action Comics #1103.

New Titans #38 2nd Printing Variant joins the late list, but Absolute Batman #25 still holds its October 28 release.

Collected editions shift too, with Kingdom Come, Gotham Adventures, Superman by PKJ and Swamp Thing omnibuses delayed.

A few DC Comics titles have slipped their schedules a little this week, includingAbsolute Catwoman and Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M, as well as Emperor Aquaman, 100 Bullets, The Fury Of Firestorm and Action Comics… even a New Titans second printing.

Absolute Catwoman #4 will now be published on the 4th of November. The original date was the 14th of October.

will now be published on the 4th of November. The original date was the 14th of October. Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark M #1 will be published on the 25th of November. The original date was the 11th of November.

will be published on the 25th of November. The original date was the 11th of November. 100 Bullets: The US of ANGER #5 will be published on the 11th of November. The original date was the 4th of November.

will be published on the 11th of November. The original date was the 4th of November. Fury of Firestorm #7 will be published on the 21st of October. The original date was the 14th of October.

will be published on the 21st of October. The original date was the 14th of October. Emperor Aquaman #22 will be published on the 21st of October. The original date was the 14th of October.

will be published on the 21st of October. The original date was the 14th of October. Action Comics #1103 will be published on the 21st of October. The original date was the 14th of October.

will be published on the 21st of October. The original date was the 14th of October. New Titans #38 2nd Printing Variant will be published on the 21st of October. The original date was the 14th of October.

Absolute Batman #25, however, is still maintaining its 28th of October date, and I thought that would be the one most susceptible to such slippage. On the collected editions side:

Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson Omnibus Vol. 2 HC will be published on the 16th of March, 2027. The original date was the 16th of February, 2027.

will be published on the 16th of March, 2027. The original date was the 16th of February, 2027. Kingdom Come: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition HC will be published on the 24th of November. The original date was the 6th of October.

will be published on the 24th of November. The original date was the 6th of October. Batman: Gotham Adventures Omnibus Vol. 1 HC will be published on the 1st of December. The original date was the 10th of November.

will be published on the 1st of December. The original date was the 10th of November. Swamp Thing by Alan Moore Omnibus HC will be published on the 21st of September, 2027. The original date was the 6th of July, 2027.

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