Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: 100 Bullets, absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman, action comics, Emperor Aquaman, late, The Fury of Firestorm
LATE: Absolute Catwoman, Absolute Batman And More Slip Schedules
Absolute Catwoman, Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M, Emperor Aquaman, 100 Bullets, The Fury Of Firestorm and Action Comics will be late
Article Summary
- Absolute Catwoman #4 is now late to November 4, while Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M #1 slips to November 25.
- DC delays also hit 100 Bullets: The US of ANGER #5, Fury of Firestorm #7, Emperor Aquaman #22 and Action Comics #1103.
- New Titans #38 2nd Printing Variant joins the late list, but Absolute Batman #25 still holds its October 28 release.
- Collected editions shift too, with Kingdom Come, Gotham Adventures, Superman by PKJ and Swamp Thing omnibuses delayed.
A few DC Comics titles have slipped their schedules a little this week, includingAbsolute Catwoman and Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M, as well as Emperor Aquaman, 100 Bullets, The Fury Of Firestorm and Action Comics… even a New Titans second printing.
- Absolute Catwoman #4 will now be published on the 4th of November. The original date was the 14th of October.
- Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark M #1 will be published on the 25th of November. The original date was the 11th of November.
- 100 Bullets: The US of ANGER #5 will be published on the 11th of November. The original date was the 4th of November.
- Fury of Firestorm #7 will be published on the 21st of October. The original date was the 14th of October.
- Emperor Aquaman #22 will be published on the 21st of October. The original date was the 14th of October.
- Action Comics #1103 will be published on the 21st of October. The original date was the 14th of October.
- New Titans #38 2nd Printing Variant will be published on the 21st of October. The original date was the 14th of October.
Absolute Batman #25, however, is still maintaining its 28th of October date, and I thought that would be the one most susceptible to such slippage. On the collected editions side:
- Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson Omnibus Vol. 2 HC will be published on the 16th of March, 2027. The original date was the 16th of February, 2027.
- Kingdom Come: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition HC will be published on the 24th of November. The original date was the 6th of October.
- Batman: Gotham Adventures Omnibus Vol. 1 HC will be published on the 1st of December. The original date was the 10th of November.
- Swamp Thing by Alan Moore Omnibus HC will be published on the 21st of September, 2027. The original date was the 6th of July, 2027.
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